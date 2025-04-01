Suns vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 1
Sunday may have delivered the final nail in the coffin to the Phoenix Suns’ season.
Kevin Durant went down with an ankle injury in the blowout loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, and he’s been ruled out for this game and is expected to miss at least a week.
On Tuesday, the Suns will aim to pick up the pieces and make a push for the No. 10 seed in the West when they take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Milwaukee dropped its fourth consecutive game on Sunday, and it looks locked in to the No. 6 seed in the East with Damian Lillard (blood clot) out indefinitely. Oddsmakers have set the Bucks as favorites in this game, but can we trust them?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this game with both of these teams in a bad spot due to injuries.
Suns vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +6 (-110)
- Bucks -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Suns: +195
- Bucks: -238
Total
- 224 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Suns record: 35-40
- Bucks record: 40-34
Suns vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Kevin Durant – out
- TyTy Washington – out
- Jalen Bridges – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Damian Lillard – out
- AJ Green – questionable
- Jericho Sims – out
- Bobby Portis – out
Suns vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 33.5 Points and Assists (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is a great prop target on Tuesday:
With Kevin Durant (ankle) out and Bradley Beal (hamstring) questionable, Devin Booker could be in line for a massive workload as he attempts to keep the Suns’ playoff hopes alive.
Phoenix lucked out on Monday, as both of the teams in front of it – Dallas and Sacramento – lost close games, allowing the Suns to pick up half a game in the standings.
This is a solid matchup for Booker, who had 19 points and 12 dimes in his meeting with the Bucks in March. Milwaukee has allowed the most points per game to opposing point guards this season – and while Book isn’t a point guard – he is the primary initiator on a ton of action for the Suns.
With Durant out, I expect Booker’s shots to increase in a big way, and he could push this number on points alone. Overall, Booker is averaging 25.3 points and 7.0 assists per game this season.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 30.5 Points (-110)
Last month, Giannis had 31 points in a loss to the Suns, and he’s scored at least 30 points in each of his last four games.
With Damian Lillard out, the Bucks have to lean on Giannis to carry the load on offense, and he’s been a dominant scorer all season, averaging 30.2 points per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the field.
It’s hard to find a better matchup than this, as the Suns are just 24th in the NBA in defensive rating over their last 10 games and in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating for the season.
Suns vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
I don’t love laying the points with the Bucks right now since they’re on a losing streak, but the Suns have been awful without Kevin Durant (2-11) in the 2024-25 season.
Phoenix simply doesn’t defend at a high enough level to get away with Durant or Booker being out of the lineup, and the Suns were dominated by Houston on Sunday night in a game that they needed to have for play-in tournament positioning.
As road underdogs this season, the Suns are just 7-12 against the spread. While Milwaukee isn’t great as a home favorite (15-14-1 against the spread), it has fared better in this spot.
The Dame injury is worrisome for the Bucks, especially at this price, but the Suns are on the brink of packing it in for the season. I’ll fade them tonight.
Pick: Bucks -6 (-110 at DraftKings)
