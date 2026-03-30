Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 30

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are pretty much locked into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference ahead of the lay-in tournament, as they’re four games out of the No. 6 spot but have a solid cushion over the Los Angeles Clippers (No. 8).

Now, Phoenix is heavily favored on the road against a tanking Memphis Grizzlies team that has one of the crazier injury reports that you'll see this season:

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Ja Morant – out

Zach Edey – out

Santi Aldama – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – questionable

Taj Gibson – doubtful

Dejon Jarreau – questionable

Ty Jerome – out

Jahmai Mashack – available

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Jaylen Wells – out

Javon Small – doubtful

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – doubtful

So, who exactly will be out there for Memphis?

Not a ton of usual rotation players, meaning the Suns should cruise to their 42nd win over the 2025-26 season. Phoenix has outplayed expectations this season, but it is just 16th in the league in net rating, so it may not make much noise in the playoffs against some of the elite teams in the West.

Let’s dive into Monday’s game, with a betting preview equipped with the odds, a player prop and my prediction.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns -12.5 (-115)

Grizzlies +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Suns: -750

Grizzlies: +525

Total

229.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Suns vs. Grizzlies How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Suns record: 41-33

Grizzlies record: 25-49

Suns vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Dillon Brooks – out

Amir Coffey – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Mark Williams – out

Grizzlies Injury Report

Ja Morant – out

Zach Edey – out

Santi Aldama – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – questionable

Taj Gibson – doubtful

Dejon Jarreau – questionable

Ty Jerome – out

Jahmai Mashack – available

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Jaylen Wells – out

Javon Small – doubtful

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – doubtful

Suns vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker 6+ Assists (-166)

In today’s best NBA props column for SI Betting , I broke down why this is a great matchup for Booker:

Devin Booker is averaging 6.0 assists per game and just 5.5 assists per night in the month of March, but he’s cleared this prop in four games in a row.

Now, he takes on a Memphis Grizzlies team that is 21st in the NBA in opponent assists per game and 26th in defensive rating since the All-Star break. The Grizzlies allowed Booker to pick up eight assists in their last meeting.

Booker is averaging 12.4 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a really solid floor when it comes to this prop. Memphis is also allowing over 123 points per game since the break, so the Suns should be able to score at will on Monday.

I like getting the All-Star guard at his season average on Monday, even though it means laying a little more juice.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick

At this point in the season, the spread for a game has to be egregious if anyone is going to consider backing a tanking team.

The Grizzlies are 23rd in net rating (-8.6) since the All-Star break, and they’ve fallen to 10-12 against the spread when set as home dogs in the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Suns are an NBA-best 11-2 against the spread when favored on the road, posting an average scoring margin of +9.5 points in those games.

The Suns are just 4-6 in their last 10, but this is a perfect spot for them to rebound after some tough losses to Denver, San Antonio and Minnesota.

Pick: Suns -12.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.