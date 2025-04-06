Suns vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 6
The New York Knicks are expected to get a major lift on Sunday, as point guard Jalen Brunson reportedly is set to return after a lengthy absence due to an ankle injury.
This is a huge development for the Knicks, as they are aiming to lock up the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference over the final few days of the regular season. New York has five games remaining, and Brunson needs to play in four of them to be eligible for postseason awards (65 games total).
Oddsmakers have the Knicks heavily favored on the second night of a back-to-back against a Phoenix Suns team that is without Kevin Durant (ankle) and sitting on the outside of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference.
Here’s a complete breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, injury reports and props to bet, as well as my prediction for the winner of this matchup.
Suns vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +9 (-108)
- Knicks -9 (-112)
Moneyline
- Suns: +310
- Knicks: -395
Total
- 225.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Suns vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, MSG
- Suns record: 35-42
- Knicks record: 49-28
Suns vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Kevin Durant – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Suns vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
With Kevin Durant out of the lineup, Devin Booker has been forced into an even bigger role for the Suns, and he’s thriving.
The star guard has scored 39 and 37 points in his two games since Durant went down, yet the Suns have not been able to pick up a win. Booker is also averaging 30.5 shot attempts per game during that stretch.
At that volume, he’s a must bet against a Knicks team that has been in the bottom half of the NBA in defensive rating for much of the 2024-25 season – although it is now 13th in that metric.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-105)
This season, Bridges is averaging 2.1 made 3s per game, and he’s shooting 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.
With Brunson back, Bridges is likely going to spend more time off the ball on offense as a spot-up shooter. I think that’ll be good for his 3-point volume and the quality of looks that he gets.
The former Phoenix star has made at least two shots from deep in six of his last eight games.
Suns vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter's Points – why I'm backing the Knicks in this matchup:
The New York Knicks are coming off a huge win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and they’re getting Jalen Brunson back in the lineup from an ankle injury on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.
New York has struggled on the second night of back-to-backs this season, but the Suns are terrible as road underdogs (7-14 against the spread) and won’t have Kevin Durant (ankle) once again on Sunday.
Phoenix is just 2-13 straight up when Durant sits this season, and it has the No. 24 net rating in the NBA over its last 10 games.
With Brunson back in action for the Knicks – even if he’s limited – New York should be able to roll against a Suns team that has seen its play-in tournament hopes dwindle day by day in the Western Conference.
Pick: Knicks -9 (-112 at DraftKings)
