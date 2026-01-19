Suns vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are looking to complete a New York sweep on Monday night, as they’ll take on the Brooklyn Nets after they beat the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Phoenix (25-17) is one of the best surprises of the 2025-26 season, as it has posted a top-10 defensive rating while knocking off a ton of quality teams. The Suns are 10-13 against teams that are .500 or better and an elite 15-4 against teams under .500 this season.

The Nets fall in the latter bucket, as they’re just 12-28 this season after losing against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Brooklyn did sit Michael Porter Jr. for rest in that game, so there’s a good chance he’ll be back in action against Phoenix tonight.

MPJ has a serious All-Star case this season, as he’s averaging 25.8 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Still, his Nets are home dogs on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this matchup on Jan. 19.

Suns vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Suns -8.5 (-102)

Nets +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Suns: -325

Nets: +260

Total

216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Suns vs. Nets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, YES Network

Suns record: 25-17

Nets record: 12-28

Suns vs. Nets Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker – questionable

Jalen Green – questionable

Jamaree Bouyea – questionable

Jordan Goodwin – available

Nets Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Suns vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets

Suns Best NBA Prop Bet

Devin Booker OVER 23.5 Points (-114)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker is a great prop target against Brooklyn:

Devin Booker's points prop is set well below his season average on Monday, which is interesting since he played his usual role in the win over the Knicks on Saturday.

Booker finished that game with 27 points on 18 shots in over 38 minutes of action, yet he's set well below that number against a Brooklyn team that is just 24th in the league in defensive rating.

The potential return of Jalen Green (hamstring) could be playing a factor, but Green is likely going to be on a minutes limit if he plays since he re-injured his hamstring the last time he returned to action.

Booker has 24 or more points in six of his eight games this month and 24 of his 38 games this season. He's a great bet at this number against a Nets team that is clearly tanking in the Eastern Conference.

Suns vs. Nets Prediction and Pick

The Nets scored just 102 points on Sunday with MPJ out, but now they have to face the No. 4 defense in the NBA in the Suns.

Brooklyn ranks 26th in the league in offensive rating this season, and these teams are both in the bottom 10 in the league in pace.

So, I wouldn’t be shocked to see a rock fight with the Nets playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The UNDER is 24-16 in the Nets’ games and 25-17 in the Suns’ games this season, and Brooklyn ranks dead last in the NBA in points per game (108.8).

I could see the Suns holding the Nets under 100 points in this matchup, which would make the UNDER a terrific bet on Monday night.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

