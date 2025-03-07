Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
The Denver Nuggets came back to beat the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and they’ll continue their quest for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Phoenix, the No. 11 seed in the West, may have a chance to make the play-in tournament now that the Dallas Mavericks are without Kyrie Irving for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL.
However, Phoenix has played like anything but a playoff team as of late, winning just three of its last 10 games while posting the No. 29 defensive rating in the league over that stretch.
Denver is 2-1 in this matchup during the regular season, picking up 27 and 17-point wins, although the Suns won by 10 points on Christmas Day.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Suns vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +8 (-115)
- Nuggets -8 (-105)
Moneyline
- Suns: +250
- Nuggets: -310
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Suns vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Suns record: 29-33
- Nuggets record: 40-22
Suns vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – questionable
- Jalen Bridges – out
- Cody Martin – out
- Monte Morris – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Nikola Jokic – questionable
- Aaron Gordon – questionable
- PJ Hall – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Zeke Nnaji – probable
- Julian Strawther – out
Suns vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Phoenix Suns Best Prop Bet
- Devin Booker OVER 7.5 Assists (-110)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Devin Booker is an elite prop target tonight:
It’s hard to find a better spot to back this prop for Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, as he’s facing a Denver Nuggets team that is 28th in the NBA in opponent assists per game this season.
Booker has been passing the ball at a high level as of late, averaging 8.0 assists per game over his last 11 contests (dating back to Feb. 7 – exactly one month ago). During that stretch, Booker is averaging 15.3 potential assists per game, while clearing 7.5 dimes on nine occasions.
He should thrive as a primary playmaker tonight, especially with Bradley Beal listed as questionable for Phoenix.
Denver Nuggets Best Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray OVER 5.5 Assists (-145)
Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is averaging 6.1 assists per game this season, and he has a great matchup on Friday night against a Phoenix team that ranks 28th in defensive rating over its last 10 games.
Murray has six or more dimes in four of his last six games, and he’s also cleared it in one of his two games against the Suns. I’ll buy low on him in what should be a high-scoring game on Friday.
Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to make sure that Jokic is able to play in this game before placing any bet, but I’m buying the Nuggets to cover against this disaster of a Suns team.
Phoenix is just 22nd in the league in net rating over its last 10 games, and the Nuggets are one of the best home teams in the NBA, going 14-10-1 against the spread. The Suns, on the other hand, are 5-9 against the spread as road dogs and have the second-worst against the spread record in the NBA.
This is a brutal matchup for the Suns, as Denver has one of the best offensive ratings in the NBA and should be able to score at will in this matchup. While the Suns are 13th in net rating over their last 10 games, they are still six points worse per 100 possessions than Denver.
As long as Jokic plays, the Nuggets are the bet to make on Friday.
Pick: Nuggets -8 (-105 at DraftKings)
