The Phoenix Suns are looking to sweep their five-game road trip when they visit the Houston Rockets in an NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.

The Suns have already picked up wins in Denver, Sacramento, Utah, and New Orleans on this trip, but now face a tough test in Houston.

The Rockets are 8-1 at home this season, including a 116-104 win over the Clippers in their return to Houston after a four-game road trip.

Houston is looking for revenge after a 102-99 loss in Phoenix earlier this month.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Suns vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +9.5 (-110)

Rockets -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Suns +330

Rockets -425

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): KTVK, SCHN

Suns record: 9-7

Rockets record: 13-5

Suns vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Mark Williams – Out

Rockets Injury Report

Quadir Copeland – Out

Julian Phillips – Out

Suns vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Kevin Durant OVER 20.5 Points (-122)

Kevin Durant is averaging 21.6 points per game this season and is coming off his best game of the year. He scored 32 points on 11-for-19 shooting (4 of 6 from deep) against the Clippers on Monday night.

Durant has now gone OVER 20.5 points in 12 of 18 games this season, including five of his last six and eight of his last 10. He’s also recorded at least 21 points in the last four meetings against his former team, including 21 points on Nov. 7.

Suns vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Phoenix already won at home against Houston and is now on a four-game winning streak. The Suns were favored in their last three games, but started this road trip with a 117-105 win in Denver as a 9.5-point underdog.

The Rockets have been great at home this season, though, making this a tough one to call.

However, I think this spread is just a bit too high and a bit disrespectful to the Suns, all things considered.

Pick: Suns +9.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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