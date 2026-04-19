Suns vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder begin their title defense on Sunday afternoon against the Phoenix Suns, a team that they faced five times in the regular season.

OKC was 3-2 against the Suns during the regular season, though one of the losses came on the final day of the regular season with both teams resting most of their key rotation players. OKC had a huge win over the Suns in the NBA Cup, and it enters Game 1 as a 14.5-point favorite at home.

The Thunder finished with the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the third season in a row, leading the NBA in net rating and defensive rating despite the fact that Jalen Williams missed most of the regular season with wrist and hamstring injuries.

Now, Williams is back healthy, and the Thunder have a loaded rotation that has added Jared McCain since last season’s title run while Ajay Mitchell has developed into one of the best bench players in the league.

Meanwhile, the Suns are coming off a play-in win on Friday over the Golden State Warriors that clinched the No. 8 seed in the West. The No. 7 seed during the regular season, Phoenix was upset by the Portland Trail Blazers in its first play-in game, but it rode a huge game from Jalen Green (36 points) on Friday to get into the playoffs.

After missing the postseason in the 2024-25 season, Phoenix rebuilt the roster around Devin Booker, focusing on defense and effort under first-year head coach Jordan Ott. It worked, as the Suns went well over .500 and earned a playoff berth. However, they’re facing an uphill battle against the defending champs in the first round.

OKC has swept back-to-back first-round series, and it’s looking to do the same in this matchup.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this No. 8 vs. No. 1 battle in the Western Conference.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Suns +14.5 (-118)

Thunder -14.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Suns: +700

Thunder: -1100

Total

215.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Suns vs. Thunder How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Paycom Center

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series: Tied 0-0

Suns vs. Thunder Injury Reports

Suns Injury Report

Grayson Allen – questionable

Mark Williams – questionable

Thunder Injury Report

Thomas Sorber – out

Suns vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30+ Points (-143)

During the regular season, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.1 points per game, shooting an insane 55.3 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from deep. The star guard is on track to win a second MVP award in a row, and he’s a great scoring prop target on Sunday.

SGA dropped 25 or more points in each of his matchups with the Suns this season, including a 37-point game in their first meeting. He also had 28 points in a blowout win during the NBA Cup where he did not play down the stretch since the Thunder had already locked up the win.

I do expect a longer leash for the star guard on Sunday, especially since the Suns played the Thunder tight in one of the few games that Devin Booker suited up in, winning 108-105 back on Jan. 4.

SGA has averaged 30.2 and 29.9 points per game in his last two playoff runs, taking 22.4 and 21.9 shots per game. With that usage – and his ability to get to the free-throw line – the reigning Finals MVP is a solid prop target even against a top-10 defense.

Suns vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

While I don’t love laying this number with OKC on Sunday, as it finished under .500 against the spread when favored at home – despite posting an average scoring margin of +11.9 in those matchups – I’m going to do it anyway.

Phoenix was under .500 against the spread as a road underdog during the regular season, and it has some blowout losses to the Thunder, who are now fully healthy for one of the first times all season.

OKC has dominated in the first round of the playoffs over the last two seasons, and it has a lot more playoff experience than the Suns, who are relying on some young players like Green, Mark Williams (if he plays), Collin Gillespie and others to keep them in this matchup.

The Thunder had a net rating of +11.1 in the regular season while the Suns finished at +1.4 despite ranking in the top 10 in the league in defensive rating. At the end of the day, I don’t think the Suns have the offensive firepower to hang with this OKC team, which was 34-7 at home in the regular season.

Pick: Thunder -14.5 (-102 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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