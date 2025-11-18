Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 18
The Phoenix Suns are looking to bounce back from a rough loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night, where they blew a double-digit second half lead at home.
Now, the Suns go on the road, where they are just 2-4 this season, to play the Portland Trail Blazers and Deni Avdija.
Portland fell under .500 in the 2025-26 season on Sunday, losing in overtime to Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks. The Blazers have some impressive wins in the West so far, beating OKC, Denver and Golden State, but they have been up and down overall in the 2025-26 season.
The Blazers are even in net rating, and they are favored on Tuesday against a surprising Suns team that has gone over .500 despite Jalen Green missing the majority of the 2025-26 season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Suns +2.5 (-105)
- Blazers -2.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Suns: +120
- Blazers: -142
Total
- 237.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Suns vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18
- Time: 11:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Suns record: 8-6
- Blazers record: 6-7
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Suns Injury Report
- Grayson Allen – out
- Koby Brea – out
- Jalen Green – out
Trail Blazers Injury Report
- Jrue Holiday – doubtful
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Damian Lillard – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
- Blake Wesley – out
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Suns Best NBA Prop Bet
- Devin Booker UNDER 29.5 Points (-122)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Booker may be a fade candidate against Portland:
Devin Booker enters Tuesday night’s showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers averaging 28.4 points per game, but he has only cleared 29.5 points in seven of his 14 appearances this season.
Portland has slipped a bit defensively to start this season, ranking 21st in the NBA, and it’s likely going to be without guard Jrue Holiday (doubtful) in this matchup. Still, Toumani Camara and some of the other elite defensive wings on this Blazers team should be able to help pick up the slack.
Since the start of November, Booker has scored 30 or more points just two times, averaging 27.0 points on 19.6 shots per game (eight games).
The All-Star guard is going to get his fair share of looks each and every night, but I think this prop has ticked up a little too high on Tuesday.
Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Even with Jrue Holiday likely out for this game, I’m buying the Blazers at home, where they are 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 straight up this season.
Phoenix has some wicked home/road splits, going from a net rating of +12.9 at home to -7.6 on the road. The Suns have covered just two times in six road games,going 2-4 straight up as well.
While Phoenix is off to a better start record wise than Portland, it doesn’t have nearly as many quality wins and blew a big lead against the Hawks in a loss on Sunday.
I’ll take this short price with the Blazers, who have an average scoring margin of +2.4 at home this season.
Pick: Blazers Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
