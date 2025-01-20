Super Bowl 59 MVP Odds: Saquon Barkley Odds Surge After Monster Divisional Round
Following an epic divisional round weekend, we are down to just two games before Super Bowl LIX.
With the field set and the path for each team that much more clear, the Super Bowl MVP race has also begun to take shape. In the lookahead market, there are five clear contenders for the award, the quarterbacks of the four remaining teams with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen favored over the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels but Saquon Barkley has made an impression.
The Eagles standout running back and likely Offensive Player of the Year is fresh off a 205-yard effort against the Rams in the snow on Sunday, including a pair of long touchdown runs (62 and 78). With Jalen Hurts playing injured for part of the second half, Barkley did the heavy lifting to propel Philadelphia to the NFC title game.
You can see Barkley’s viability for the award reflected in the odds, sharing the same price as his quarterback Hurts.
Here’s the updated market for Super Bowl MVP, a unique way to play on the big game in a few weeks.
Super Bowl 59 MVP
- Josh Allen: +250
- Patrick Mahomes: +270
- Saquon Barkley: +500
- Jalen Hurts: +500
- Jayden Daniels: +800
- A.J. Brown: +2500
- Travis Klece: +4200
- Xavier Worthy: +6000
- James Cook: +6500
- DeVonta Smith: +6500
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Saquon Barkley’s Super Bowl MVP Surge on Outstanding Performance vs. Rams
The Eagles’ free agent signing paced the Eagles to a thrilling win at home in the snow, and he may be in for a big effort again on Sunday as Philadelphia enters as considerable home favorites against its NFC East foe the Commanders.
In the regular season, Barkley ran for a combined 296 yards and four touchdowns in the two games against Washington.
With Hurts nursing an apparent knee injury, Barkley may enter the Super Bowl as the favorite to win MVP if the Eagles make good on being favored at home and clinch a spot in its second Super Bowl in three seasons.
Meanwhile, following a thrilling win against the Ravens at home, the Bills are set to face the Chiefs in the postseason for the second time in as many seasons. Buffalo is a small betting underdog in the early betting market, but Allen is favored over three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes to win the award. This is likely due in part to the overall power rating of the two teams that indicates the Bills are the better team than the Chiefs and would have a higher chance of winning the Super Bowl if the Bills won.
As for the Commanders, Jayden Daniels price to win Super Bowl MVP is tied closely to Washington's odds to win the Super Bowl (+750) on the premise that if Washington hoists the Lombardi Trophy, it'll be due to the rookie's stellar play.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.