Super Bowl 60 Best Bets (Predictions for Seahawks vs. Patriots Spread, Total and More)

The stage is set for Super Bowl LX, as the Seattle Seahawks and Sam Darnold take on the New England Patriots in Drake Maye in an unexpected Super Bowl matchup.

While these teams finished the regular season as the No. 1 seed in the NFC (Seattle) and the No. 2 seed in the AFC (New England), they were both +6000 to win the Super Bowl before the 2025 campaign got underway.

Seattle is a 4.5-point favorite in this matchup, and there are some interesting betting trends in this game. For example, these two teams are No. 1 (Seattle) and No. 2 (New England) against the spread in the NFL this season.

So, who should bettors pick to cover?

The SI Betting team has been making picks for this game all week long, and we’ve decided to share our favorite spread and total bets here with kickoff just one day away.

NFL Best Bets for Seahawks vs. Patriots

UNDER 45.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Seahawks -4.5 (-115) – Iain MacMillan

Patriots +4.5 (-105) – Peter Dewey

First Quarter Under 8.5 (-120) – Iain MacMillan

UNDER 45.5 (-110) – Iain MacMillan

Earlier this week, MacMillan shared his 60 best bets for Super Bowl LX, and the UNDER is one of his favorites:

Credit to the Patriots for finding ways to win their three playoff games to this point, but their offense averaged just 3.3 yards per play in that stretch, and now they have to take on the best defense in the NFL. Alternatively, the reason for the Patriots getting this far has been their own defense. They got healthy late in the season and have done a great job of stepping up in the postseason.

Offensively, both teams like to run the football, ranking inside the top five of the NFL in run play percentage. The more they run, the more the clock drains. The more the clock drains, the less time there is to score.

Two run-first offenses backed by strong defenses is a recipe for an UNDER.

Seahawks -4.5 (-115) – Iain MacMillan

We’re referencing a ton of plays from MacMillan’s 60 best bets for Super Bowl LX, including his pick to win this game (and cover)... Seattle!

We can all agree the NFC was the much stronger conference this season, and now we have the best the NFC has to offer against a Patriots team that benefited from their opponents suffering from self-inflicted wounds and injuries en route to the Super Bowl.

Almost every metric you look at shows the Seahawks are the far superior team. They rank first in overall DVOA, first in net yards per play, and first in net EPA. The Patriots rank ninth, third, and second in those three metrics while playing one of the easiest schedules in NFL history. At the end of the day, they could only play the teams across from them, and they took care of business in those matchups, but it's necessary context when evaluating who is going to win the Super Bowl.

The true difference-maker in this game could be the Seahawks' special teams, which is the second-best unit in the NFL according to DVOA, while the Patriots' special teams come in at 20th.

Every way I look, I see the Seahawks coming out on top in this one.

Patriots +4.5 (-105) – Peter Dewey

Dewey is the only person on the SI Betting team taking the Patriots to cover in Super Bowl 60, so let’s take a look at his case:

Super Bowl LX features the two best teams in the NFL against the spread this season, as the Seattle Seahawks are 14-5 against the number while New England is 13-6-1. With the spread for this game moving from Seattle -3.5 to Seattle -4.5, I am going to take the points with Drake Maye and the Patriots on Sunday night.

There are a few trends in the Patriots’ favor in this one, including the fact that favorites of more than three points are just 2-9 against the spread in the last 11 instances in the Super Bowl. New England has covered as a favorite in two of three games this postseason, and I think this line is giving a little too much love to the Seahawks.

Sam Darnold led the NFL in turnovers during the regular season, and I think that could be the difference in this game that allows New England to hang around. The Patriots benefited from short fields against Denver and Houston in their last two playoffs wins thanks to some bad quarterback giveaways.

Plus, this New England defense has been better than it’s getting credit for, allowing just 26 points all postseason while dominating against the run.

First Quarter Under 8.5 (-120) – Iain MacMillan

The Patriots have really struggled in the first quarter of games this postseason, punting on all of their first drives while averaging just 3.3 yards per play overall. That could lead to a low-scoring first quarter, especially since New England’s defense has given up just 26 points all postseason.

This play is another MacMillan has in his 60 best bets for Super Bowl LX:

I think this game has UNDER written all over it, including in the first quarter. The Patriots' offense has struggled against elite defenses in the playoffs, and I don't expect that to change in the Super Bowl.

