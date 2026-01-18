Super Bowl 60 Odds: Patriots Surge to No. 2 After Advancing to AFC Championship

The AFC title game is set, and there is a clear favorite in the conference to make the Super Bowl.

Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots won a sloppy game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, setting up a matchup with the Denver Broncos in the AFC title game next Sunday. The Patriots defense picked up C.J. Stroud four times in the first half, controlling the game from start to finish to advance to the AFC title game.

Through two playoff games, the Patriots have allowed just one touchdown to Houston and the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, it appears New England has the inside track to make the Super Bowl.

In the opening odds for the AFC Championship Game, New England is a 4.5-point road favorite.

A big reason for that is the injury to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, who is done for the season. Denver went from +750 to +1000 to win the Super Bowl despite advancing to the AFC title game, as Nix broke his ankle during Saturday's win over the Buffalo Bills. That sets former Patriot Jarrett Stidham up to start for Denver.

Both the Broncos and Patriots were 14-3 in the regular season, but there's no doubt that Maye is by far the better quarterback in this matchup with Stidham set to start. Denver knocked off Josh Allen in the divisional round, but Nix was also terrific in that game, throwing for 279 yards and three scores in the overtime win.

Even though the Broncos have just one loss at home all season, the Super Bowl odds show just how big of a favorite New England is in this matchup. At +250, the Patriots have an implied probability of 28.57 percent to win the Super Bowl. Denver, meanwhile, at +1000, has an implied probability of just 9.09 percent.

New England is No. 2 in the odds to win the Super Bowl entering the AFC title game, behind only the Seattle Seahawks, who won 41-6 against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Saturday night.

Here's a look at the Super Bowl odds ahead of Sunday night's final divisional round matchup.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks: +135

New England Patriots: +250

Los Angeles Rams: +330

Denver Broncos: +1000

Chicago Bears: +1800

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.