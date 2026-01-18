Super Bowl 60 Odds: Seahawks Skyrocket; Broncos Tank After Bo Nix Injury

Two tickets have been punched the conference championship games in the NFL, and it's caused a major shake up in the odds to win Super Bowl 60.

Let's start with the AFC, where the Denver Broncos pulled out a thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon, but it came with a cost.

Denver will have home field advantage in the AFC title game, but it won't have starting quarterback Bo Nix, who broke a bone in his ankle on one of the final plays of the game. Nix is set to undergo season-ending surgery, making Jarrett Stidham the team's starting quarterback for the AFC Championship Game.

As a result, Denver's odds to win the Super Bowl have plummeted -- even though it knocked off Josh Allen and the Bills.

In the NFC, the No. 1-seeded Seattle Seahawks picked up a blowout win over the No. 6-seeded San Francisco 49ers, and they're now the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. Sam Darnold and company scored 41 points in the win, and the Seattle defense held the 49ers to just six points, allowing just nine total points in their last two meetings (Week 18 and the divisional round).

On Sunday, there are two games set to take place in the NFL, as the New England Patriots host the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams. New England and L.A. are favored in those games, and the results from those matchups will certainly shift the odds to win the Super Bowl again.

Here's how everything stacks up heading into Sunday's divisional round action.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks: +140

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +450

Houston Texans: +750

Denver Broncos: +1000

Chicago Bears: +1700

Seattle Moves to Even Bigger Favorite to Win Super Bowl

Can Sam Darnold complete the ultimate career redemption and win the Super Bowl this season?

The Seahawks (+140) are the clear favorite to do so, moving well ahead of the Rams (+320) and Patriots (+450). Those two teams still need to win to clinch a spot in the AFC or NFC title game, putting Seattle at a massive advantage at this point in the playoffs.

The Seattle defense (No. 2 in EPA/Play during the regular season) has been absolutely dominant in recent weeks, and the only question with this team would be Darnold and his oblique injury. The veteran quarterback played through the issue on Saturday, throwing for 124 yards and a score in the blowout win.

He may have to do more for Seattle to reach the Super Bowl, but this defense has been so great that it's taken a lot of pressure off of him in the last two must-win games for Seattle.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Fall After Bo Nix Injury

The Broncos entered the divisional round at +700 to win the Super Bowl, but they've fallen to +1000 at DraftKings despite beating Buffalo.

Nix's injury is a massive blow to this Denver team, as it will now rely on backup Jarrett Stidham going forward. Stidham has taken just one snap this season, and the longtime backup is 1-3 in his four career starts, throwing eight scores and eight picks across 20 appearances.

So, there's no doubt that Denver will be an underdog at home in the AFC Championship Game, no matter who wins the New England-Houston matchup.

Patriots Rise to Favorite to Make Super Bowl in AFC

The loss by Buffalo was a major boost for the Patriots ahead of their divisional round matchup with the Texans on Sunday.

New England jumped from +600 to +450 to win the Super Bowl after the Bills (+650) were eliminated and Denver (+700 to +1000) los Nix for the rest of the season. Drake Maye and company have been terrific all season, and the team could face a cupcake matchup against a former Patriot in Stidham in the AFC title game.

However, for New England to cash in on these odds, it needs to win on Sunday first. The Texans (+750) could also be a value bet since both teams will be favored over Denver next weekend.

