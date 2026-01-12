Super Bowl MVP Odds: Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold Favorites After Wild Card Weekend
The NFL Playoffs are underway, and we’ll be down to eight teams after Monday night’s clash in Pittsburgh.
Super Bowl 60 might still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to start looking at some Super Bowl MVP odds. It’s a good way to find some extra value on players heading into the final weeks of the postseason.
Let’s take a look at some of the Super Bowl 60 MVP Odds ahead of the NFL Divisional Round.
Super Bowl 60 MVP Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Matthew Stafford: +400
- Sam Darnold: +475
- Josh Allen: +700
- Drake Maye: +700
- Bo Nix: +1000
- Puka Nacua: +1500
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba: +1800
- C.J. Stroud: +2000
- Caleb Williams: +2200
- Brock Purdy: +2500
- Zach Charbonnet: +4000
- Kenneth Walker III: +4000
- Kyren Williams: +5000
- James Cook: +5500
- Davante Adams: +6000
- Christian McCaffrey: +6000
- Rhamondre Stevenson: +6000
- RJ Harvey: +7500
- Aaron Rodgers: +7500
- TreVeyon Henderson: +8000
- Nik Bonitto: +8000
- Courtland Sutton: +9000
Matthew Stafford is the favorite in not only the regular season NFL MVP odds but the Super Bowl 60 MVP odds as well. It’s not too surprising to see him and the other quarterbacks atop the odds since 34 of the Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks throughout the years, including in each of the last three years.
Mixed in with the quarterbacks are a few star wide receivers in Nacua and Smith-Njigba. Wide receivers have won the Super Bowl MVP eight times, including Cooper Kupp in 2022 and Julian Edelman in 2019.
In fact, quarterbacks and wide receivers have won all but four of the Super Bowl MVPs since 2000. The other players were all on the defensive side of the ball, with Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller winning it most recently in 2016. Quite fittingly, the only defensive player with odds below 100/1 is Bonitto, another Broncos linebacker.
A running back hasn’t won Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis in 1998 and Emmitt Smith in 1994. Perhaps one of the backs can buck that trend this season, but it’d take a huge performance on the game’s biggest stage.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly.