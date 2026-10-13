Super Bowl Odds: 49ers Jump to Favorite; Bills Rising After Upset Win vs. Rams in Week 5

It only took five weeks for there to be a new favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 and have a two-game lead in the NFC West, which has led oddsmakers to push them up to +700 to win the Super Bowl, tied with the preseason favorite – the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles is off to a 2-3 start in 2026, losing to the Buffalo Bills in overtime on Monday night. While the Rams haven’t been fully healthy (Myles Garrett has played in just one game and Puka Nacua has played in just three games), they’ve lost to multiple Super Bowl contenders in San Francisco, Buffalo and Denver over the first five weeks.

Following Week 5, there are five teams shorter than 10/1 to win the Super Bowl: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buffalo, Baltimore and Kansas City. The Ravens (4-1) have been surging in this market after beating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle).

If Jackson returns in Week 6, the Ravens have a chance to stake their claim as the best team in the AFC.

Entering the regular season, nearly half the league was set at 30/1 or shorter to win the Super Bowl, and there is still a formidable chasing pack behind these top-five teams. In fact, 12 total teams have 20/1 odds or better to win Super Bowl LXI, including the defending champion Seattle Seahawks (+1100) and the two teams that played in the AFC title game last season (Denver and New England), who are both 20/1.

Super Bowl Odds for 2026 NFL Season

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers: +700

Los Angeles Rams: +700

Buffalo Bills: +800

Baltimore Ravens: +800

Kansas City Chiefs: +950

Seattle Seahawks: +1100

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1200

Cincinnati Bengals: +1900

New England Patriots: +2000

Minnesota Vikings: +2000

Denver Broncos: +2000

Chicago Bears: +2000

Detroit Lions: +2600

Dallas Cowboys: +3000

Philadelphia Eagles: +4000

Houston Texans: +4500

Green Bay Packers: +4500

Atlanta Falcons: +6000

Carolina Panthers: +7400

Indianapolis Colts: +8000

Pittsburgh Steelers: +9000

Las Vegas Raiders: +9000

Washington Commanders: +10000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +12500

New York Giants: +12500

New Orleans Saints: +15000

Los Angeles Chargers: +20000

Cleveland Browns: +25000

New York Jets: +30000

Arizona Cardinals: +50000

Tennessee Titans: +100000

Miami Dolphins: +100000

At this point in the season, the biggest question is whether or not bettors should trust the Rams as a top team in the league.

Even though Los Angeles is 2-3 this season, it was viewed as the No. 1

Heading into Monday night’s matchup with the Bills, multiple oddsmakers told Sports Illustrated that L.A. remained their top team despite a 2-2 start.

“For this particular game, on a neutral field, it would probably be priced as a pick 'em,”Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And the reason for that being no Myles Garrett and possibly no Aaron Donald as well, that's just going to take a little bit away from the Rams' defense. However, fully healthy on a neutral field, and that includes Josh Allen as well, the Rams probably land about a 1- to 1.5-point favorite. We don't see much of a gap right now between the two teams, but still notable enough for us to declare the Rams as No. 1.”

It appears that sentiment has changed a little with the 49ers moving into the No. 1 spot in the Super Bowl odds after Week 5.

There’s a long way to go in the 2026 regular season, but the NFC West title is looking increasingly unlikely for Matthew Stafford and Co., as the 49ers have a three-game lead over them and a head-to-head victory in Australia that was considered a Rams home game.

Los Angeles still sits in the top 10 in the NFL in EPA/Play on offense and defense this season, but the team’s struggles against other Super Bowl contenders is a major concern when assessing its long-term viability in the futures market. I’d stay away from the Rams at this current Super Bowl price, especially since they may have to go on the road as a wild card team in the playoffs later on this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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