Super Bowl Odds for Every Team Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft (Rams Are Favored to Win Super Bowl 61)

The NFL doesn't sleep. The Super Bowl was just a couple of months ago, but we've already arrived at the 2026 NFL Draft.

Teams are going to look different in a couple of days, as not only will rookies be drafted through all seven rounds, but there's sure to be a handful of trades as well. Before the draft begins on Thursday night, let's take a look at every team's odds to win Super Bowl 61.

2027 Super Bowl Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Rams +750

Seahawks +950

Bills +1000

Ravens +1000

Chiefs +1500

Packers +1500

49ers +1600

Patriots +1600

Chargers +1600

Lions +1700

Eagles +1800

Texans +1800

Broncos +1800

Jaguars +2500

Bengals +2500

Bears +2500

Cowboys +2800

Buccaneers +4500

Steelers +4500

Vikings +4500

Colts +6000

Commanders +6500

Giants +7000

Saints +9000

Panthers +9000

Titans +11000

Falcons +11000

Raiders +15000

Browns +15000

Jets +20000

Dolphins +30000

Cardinals +40000

The Rams were one of the best teams in the NFL last season, but weren't able to get past the Seattle Seahawks, losing to them late in the season with the NFC West on the line and then again in the NFC Championship. Despite that, oddsmakers had them set as the +750 favorites to win it all last season, with the defending champs close behind them at +950.

The team near the top of the odds list with the best chance to improve their chances in the upcoming draft is the Kansas City Chiefs. A strange season that was marred by injuries and bad late-game luck resulted in them finishing with a 6-11 record. The silver lining to the disastrous season is that they have the No. 9 overall pick in the draft, a great spot for them to take a player who can make an immediate impact. They are the only team in the top 20 of the Super Bowl odds list with a top 10 pick in this year's draft.

Another team to keep an eye on is the New York Giants. They already held the No. 5 overall pick, but have recently obtained the No. 10 pick as well after shipping Dexter Lawrence off to Cincinnati. If they make two strong selections on Thursday night, they could take a huge step in returning to the playoffs this season.

Let's keep an eye on how this list of odds will evolve by the end of this weekend's draft.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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