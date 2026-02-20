Sweden vs. Switzerland Prediction and Odds for Women's Curling Gold Medal Game

Switzerland and Canada were the top two teams in the women's curling world rankings, and they were on a collision course for a fantastic gold medal game. Unfortunately, Canada failed to hold up its end of the bargain in the semi-final and will now face the USA for bronze.

That means Switzerland will face Sweden for the gold medal on Sunday morning. Sweden is going to be a tough challenge for the Swiss, as the Swedes entered the Winter Games as the clear third-best team in the competition.

Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for the gold medal match.

Women's Curling Sweden vs. Switzerland Gold Medal Game Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sweden +100

Switzerland -130

Women's Curling Sweden vs. Switzerland Gold Medal Game Prediction

Don't underestimate this Swedish team. They finished with the best record during round-robin play at 7-2. They also beat the Swiss on February 16 by a score of 6-4 and then comfortably beat powerhouse Canada in the semi-final.

The official world rankings have Anna Hasselborg's team ranked at just No. 12, but KenPom has Sweden ranked third behind only Canada and Switzerland. That tells me that Sweden is underrated heading into this gold medal match.

In what I think is a true coin flip game, I'm going to back the underdog that already has a win against its opponents. Sometimes, it's about playing your best at the right time, and Sweden is peaking at the perfect moment.

Pick: Sweden +100

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

