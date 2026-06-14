Sweden vs. Tunisia Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Sweden and Tunisia kick off their World Cup action on Sunday night in Mexico.

Sweden has typically been a strong soccer nation but come in as underdogs to Netherlands and Japan in Group F. The Swedes lost 3-1 to Norway and tied Greece 2-2 in their two friendlies this month.

Tunisia is in the World Cup for the third straight tournament, but it's the longshot in Group F, which makes sense given its history.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Sweden vs. Tunisia at the best World Cup betting sites as well as a prop and best bet for Sunday’s World Cup fixture.

Sweden vs. Tunisia Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Sweden -110

Tunisia +330

Draw +255

Total

OVER 2.5 (+120)

UNDER 2.5 (-145)

Sweden vs. Tunisia How to Watch

Date: Sunday, June 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Estadio BBVA

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Sweden vs. Tunisia: History and Tournament Results

Sweden and Tunisia have played four times in their history, but most recently in 2003. All four matches were friendlies and neither team scored more than one goal in any of the four games. Sweden won 1-0 twice, Tunisia had a 1-0 win, and they tied 1-1 in 1976.

Sweden

Sweden was very successful in the early days of the World Cup, reaching the quarterfinals in 1934 and improving in the next few tournaments. They’ve never won it, though, and didn’t qualify in 2010, 2014, or 2022. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2018.

Tunisia

Tunisia is in the World Cup for the seventh time, but has won just three matches. They’ve drawn five times with 10 losses.

Sweden vs. Tunisia Best Prop Bet

Viktor Gyokeres Anytime Goalscorer (+165)

Viktor Gyokeres scored in his only friendly match this year and led the team with four goals in six games during World Cup Qualifying.

The Arsenal forward scored 14 goals in the Premier League season this year.

Sweden vs. Tunisia Best Prop Bet

I’m a bit surprised that we’re getting such a sweet price on Sweden on Sunday night. While they weren’t great in their friendlies, they should be able to turn things up for the real thing against Tunisia.

You can try to find another angle to play it, but this three-way moneyline price is good enough for me.

Pick: Sweden -110

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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