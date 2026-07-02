Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32
Thursday's Round of 32 action at the World Cup will wrap up with a match between Group B winner Switzerland and the third-place team from Group J, Algeria.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.
Switzerland vs. Algeria Odds and Total
To Advance
- Switzerland -200 (66.67% implied probability)
- Algeria +154
3-Way Moneyline
- Switzerland +102
- Algeria +275
- Draw +220
Total
- OVER 2.5 (+112)
- UNDER 2.5 (-143)
Switzerland vs. Algeria How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: BC Place
- How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One
- Switzerland record: 2-1-0
- Algeria record: 1-1-1
Switzerland vs. Algeria History and Tournament Results
Switzerland is 2-0 all-time against Algeria. The latest match was a 2-0 victory in an international friendly in 1986.
Switzerland
Switzerland started its tournament with a baffling 1-1 draw against Qatar. The Swiss bounced back in a big way, following up the draw with a 4-1 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina and a 2-1 win against Canada.
Algeria
Algeria began its tournament with a 3-0 loss to the defending champions, Argentina. They then beat Jordan 2-1 and played to a 3-3 draw against Austria to secure a spot in the knockout stage.
Switzerland vs. Algeria Best Prop Bet
- Riyad Mahrez Anytime Goal (+285)
In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Riyad Mahrez of Algeria to score:
I was high on Algeria heading into this tournament, so it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is in its Round of 32 match. One of the ways I'm going to bet on Algeria is by backing Riyad Mahrez to score. He scored twice in their 3-3 draw against Austria, while also racking up 0.75 expected goals. He had 0.41 expected goals against Jordan and 0.10 expected goals against Argentina. He's going to be in the mix to score yet again on Thursday.
Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction and Pick
I'm going to back Algeria to pull off the upset and advance to the Round of 16. I wrote about the bet in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:
I was high on Algeria coming into this tournament as an African team that could go on a deeper run than people expect. It's time for me to back them in the Round of 32 against a Switzerland team that I'm not convinced is much better. Switzerland had a +0.75 expected goal differential per 90 minutes while playing against the likes of Qatar, Canada, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Meanwhile, Algeria had an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +0.36 while playing against Argentina, Austria, and Jordan.
There's enough there for me to take a chance on the Algerians to advance at +154.
Best Bet: Algeria to Advance (+154) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets