Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Round of 32

Thursday's Round of 32 action at the World Cup will wrap up with a match between Group B winner Switzerland and the third-place team from Group J, Algeria.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this match with a spot in the Round of 16 on the line.

Switzerland vs. Algeria Odds and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

To Advance

Switzerland -200 (66.67% implied probability)

Algeria +154

3-Way Moneyline

Switzerland +102

Algeria +275

Draw +220

Total

OVER 2.5 (+112)

UNDER 2.5 (-143)

Switzerland vs. Algeria How to Watch

Date: Thursday, July 2

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: BC Place

How to Watch (TV): Fox/Tele/Fox One

Switzerland record: 2-1-0

Algeria record: 1-1-1

Switzerland vs. Algeria History and Tournament Results

Switzerland is 2-0 all-time against Algeria. The latest match was a 2-0 victory in an international friendly in 1986.

Switzerland

Switzerland started its tournament with a baffling 1-1 draw against Qatar. The Swiss bounced back in a big way, following up the draw with a 4-1 win against Bosnia & Herzegovina and a 2-1 win against Canada.

Algeria

Algeria began its tournament with a 3-0 loss to the defending champions, Argentina. They then beat Jordan 2-1 and played to a 3-3 draw against Austria to secure a spot in the knockout stage.

Switzerland vs. Algeria Best Prop Bet

Riyad Mahrez Anytime Goal (+285)

In today's edition of my Best World Cup Goal Scorer Bets, I made the case for betting on Riyad Mahrez of Algeria to score:

I was high on Algeria heading into this tournament, so it's time for me to put my money where my mouth is in its Round of 32 match. One of the ways I'm going to bet on Algeria is by backing Riyad Mahrez to score. He scored twice in their 3-3 draw against Austria, while also racking up 0.75 expected goals. He had 0.41 expected goals against Jordan and 0.10 expected goals against Argentina. He's going to be in the mix to score yet again on Thursday.

Switzerland vs. Algeria Prediction and Pick

I'm going to back Algeria to pull off the upset and advance to the Round of 16. I wrote about the bet in today's edition of my Best World Cup Bets:

I was high on Algeria coming into this tournament as an African team that could go on a deeper run than people expect. It's time for me to back them in the Round of 32 against a Switzerland team that I'm not convinced is much better. Switzerland had a +0.75 expected goal differential per 90 minutes while playing against the likes of Qatar, Canada, and Bosnia & Herzegovina. Meanwhile, Algeria had an expected goal differential per 90 minutes of +0.36 while playing against Argentina, Austria, and Jordan.

There's enough there for me to take a chance on the Algerians to advance at +154.

Best Bet: Algeria to Advance (+154) via Caesars

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Bet $1, get 100% profit boost on your next 10 bets when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code ‘SICZRDYW’. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Up to $25 max bet per boost.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!