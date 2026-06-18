Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for World Cup Group Stage

Both Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina drew their opening match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning Group B is completely up for grabs heading into Thursday’s action.

Oddsmakers have set Switzerland as a clear favorite to win this match (-170), but it had a stunning draw despite having 3.2 expected goals. The Swiss scored just once, making this matchup with Bosnia and Herzegovina a crucial one for their chances of winning Group B.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has played Switzerland once all time and won, though that came all the way back in 2016.

After spoiling Canada’s home World Cup opener, Bosnia and Herzegovina is +475 to win and +310 to draw in this match.

Let’s take a look at the full betting odds, history and a few picks for this Group Stage showdown on Thursday.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Switzerland: -170

Bosnia and Herzegovina: +475

Draw: +310

Total

2.5 (Over +110/Under -140)

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Los Angeles Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX, Peacock, Telemundo

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina History and Tournament Results

These two nations met back in 2016 in an international friendly that Bosnia and Herzegovina won 2-0. They have not faced off since.

Switzerland

Switzerland has two quarterfinal appearances in the World Cup, but it has not made it past the Round of 16 in each of its last four appearances.

After a 1-1 draw against Qatar, Switzerland is in need of a bounce-back showing as a favorite on Thursday.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia and Herzegovina last made the World Cup in 2014 and was eliminated in the Group Stage after picking up one win and two losses.

Despite losing the possession battle to Canada in its Group B opener, Bosnia and Herzegovina barely lost the expected goals battle and actually led for most of the match. Could it pull off an upset on Thursday?

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Best Prop Bet

Dan Ndoye Anytime Goal Scorer (+250)

Ndoye got the start for Switzerland and had a ton of chances to score in the World Cup opener against Qatar.

He finished with six shots (two on goal), yet was unable to come through in a 1-1 draw.

Ndoye had just one goal in 24 matches for Nottingham Forest in the 2025-26 season, but I think he’s worth a look after how well he played in World Cup qualifiers.

In five matches, the forward had two goals and three assists, acting as a key cog in the Swiss attack. AT +250, he’s worth a look after a heavy shot diet – and 39 touches – in the World Cup opener.

Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction and Pick

Switzerland had 3.2 expected goals in its World Cup opener against Qatar, yet it only found the back of the net once.

That’s a concerning theme for a team that has just 19 goals over its last 10 international matches, averaging 1.58 expected goals per game during that stretch.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is a much better defensive team, allowing just 1.23 expected goals to Canada and 1.23 expected goals over its last 10 matches. Bosnia and Herzegovina has played to a draw in seven of those matches, so I don’t love a side in this battle.

Instead, I’m going to take the UNDER on Thursday.

There were just over two expected goals in the Canada-Bosnia and Herzegovina match, and Switzerland struggled to convert even with seven shots on goal against Qatar. Canada mustered just four against Bosnia and Herzegovina, so I could see this being a 1-1 or 1-0 match on Thursday.

Pick: UNDER 2.5 (-140 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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