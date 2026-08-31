Tallon Griekspoor vs. Ben Shelton Prediction, Odds for U.S. Open First Round

American Ben Shelton is among the leading contenders to win the 2026 U.S. Open, and he’ll begin his journey at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday night against Tallon Griekspoor.

Shelton and Griekspoor have never faced off in their careers, but they both recently had strong showings at the National Bank Open, where Shelton ended up winning the title.

The 2026 season has been an interesting one for Shelton, as he made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open before back-to-back early exits at Roland Garros and at Wimbledon. Now, he’s looking to reach new heights at the U.S. Open, where he was a semifinalist in 2023.

Meanwhile, Griekspoor is looking to get back on track after losing in the first round in each of his three Grand Slam appearances in 2026. He’s also been a first-round exit in three of the last four years at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Here’s a look at the odds, each player’s history at the U.S. Open and my prediction for Monday’s first-round match.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Ben Shelton Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Tallon Griekspoor: +547

Ben Shelton: -900

Total

37.5 (Over -120/Under -125)

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Ben Shelton How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 31

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Ben Shelton History and U.S. Open Performance

This first-round battle is the first time that Shelton and Griekspoor have faced off in their respective careers.

Tallon Griekspoor

Griekspoor has struggled a bit since getting knocked out in the first round of the French Open, losing in the first round at Wimbledon as well.

He did make the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, but there’s no doubt that the 30-year-old has been in better form (after all he entered the French Open with a top-30 ranking).

In the U.S. Open, Griekspoor has three first-round exits, one third-round exit (2024) and a second-round exit. He’s really struggled in Grand Slams over the last two years, getting out of the first round just once since the beginning of 2025.

Ben Shelton

Can Shelton bounce back?

He’s fourth in the odds to win the U.S. Open after disappointing showings at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, but the American’s elite serving ability makes him a tough out on hard courts.

Shelton was bounced in the third-round of the U.S. Open last year, but he did make the semifinals back in 2023.

The American did win the National Bank Open after his Wimbledon exit, but he was bounced in his first round match at the Cincinnati Masters. This year, Shelton has just one quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam.

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Ben Shelton Prediction and Pick

Shelton is 33-13 so far in 2026, and he’s won 19 of his 25 matches on hard surfaces.

The American had some dominant wins in a Grand Slam earlier this year at the Australian Open, and he’s won 91 percent of his service games on hard surfaces in 2026.

That makes him a tough out in the first round, even for a former top-30 player in Griekspoor. After all, the 30-year-old has won a first-round match just one time in his last seven Grand Slam appearances.

Shelton is a volatile player at times – just look at his first-round exit at Wimbledon – but he should be able to win this match. If you want a plus-money play, Shelton is +105 to win in straight sets, something he did in every match in his National Bank Open win earlier this summer.

Pick: Shelton in Straight Sets (+105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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