Is Tank Dell Playing Today (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bills vs. Texans)
Houston Texans second-year receiver Tank Dell is expected to return to action in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills after missing the team’s Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with a rib injury.
Dell does not have an injury designation for Week 5.
Texans quarterback CJ Stroud spoke earlier this week about involving Dell more in the offense. A breakout player as a rookie last season, Dell has just nine catches for 99 yards on 17 targets through three games this season.
Does Dell finally get going against a Bills team that started the season 3-0 but was dominated by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4?
Here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting Dell to fare in the prop market.
Tank Dell Prop Bets for Bills vs. Texans in NFL Week 5
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 3.5 (Over -130/Under +100)
- Receiving Yards: 45.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +215
It’s really hard to trust Dell this season with Nico Collins putting up Offensive Player of the Year quality numbers and Stefon Diggs garnering a ton of targets in his first season in Houston.
However, he did make a season-high five catches for 62 yards in Week 3 before going down with an injury. Even though Dell appears to be the clear No. 3 receiver for Houston, he’s still played over 60 percent of the snaps in every game this season.
If Stroud truly wants to get him more involved, the most comfortable prop I have for Dell is his receptions.
Even though he only made three catches in Week 1, Dell had seven targets in that game, and he has at least four targets in every matchup.
However, he’s averaging just 33 receiving yards per game.
So, I think there’s a little more of a ceiling in his receptions in Week 5, especially if Houston falls behind against Buffalo.
Dell is a tricky player to project, but he showed last season he can break a big play at any moment.
