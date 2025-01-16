Taylor Swift Attending Chiefs vs. Bills is Amazing News for Chiefs Bettors
Music superstar Taylor Swift is expected to attend the Kansas City Chiefs championship round playoff game on Sunday to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, play against the Buffalo Bills, giving Chiefs bettors everywhere plenty of reason to rejoice.
The Chiefs have a sterling outright record and are also profitable against the spread when Swift is in attendance. While basing a bet on who’s in the stands (or suite in this case) isn’t a wise proposition, it is worth noting.
Chiefs vs Bills Odds (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -126
- Bills +108
Spread
- Chiefs -1.5 (-112)
- Bills +1.5 (-108)
The Chiefs are favored to beat the Bills. Their -126 moneyline odds at FanDuel represent a 55.75% implied probability of occurring.
Swift has attended 20 Chiefs games since she and Kelce started dating and the Chiefs are 17-3 overall, including 4-0 in the playoffs, in those games.
More important for bettors looking at the spread, the Chiefs are 12-7-1 against the spread in games Swift attends. That’s a 62.5 win percentage, which is better than most professional bettors.
Sports Illustrated NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan backing the Chiefs to win and cover here. He’s taking the Chiefs at -1.5. You can read his full betting preview of the game here, but this is one of the reasons why he likes KC in this game:
The Buffalo defense has been one of the worst in the NFL in the second half of the season, including ranking 22nd in opponent success rate and 24th in opponent dropback EPA since Week 10. The Chiefs will hand the Bills yet another postseason loss.
The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC and have beaten Buffalo in three of the last four NFL playoffs.
Whether you’re backing the Chiefs because Swift is expected to be there or you did some actual research, the numbers say they win the majority of the time she’s in attendance and cover the spread at an exceptional rate too. We’ll see if those stats hold up on the field.
