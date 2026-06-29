Taylor Townsend vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon First Round

No. 3 Iga Swiatek is looking to defend her Wimbledon title, and she has an interesting first-round draw against American Taylor Townsend.

Townsend has never made it past the second round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and she has performed much better at the U.S. Open than any other Grand Slam event. Still, the American has won over 70 percent of her service games in 2026, which may help her hang around in this match.

Oddsmakers have set Swiatek as a massive favorite in the first round, as she’s at least made the third round at Wimbledon in each of the last five years.

Still, there are players that aren’t ranked as high as Swiatek that are bigger favorites in this opening round. So, that’s a sign that oddsmakers are not a huge fan of this draw for the reigning champ.

Let’s dive into the odds, each player’s history at Wimbledon and my prediction for this first-round match.

Taylor Townsend vs. Iga Swiatek Odds and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Taylor Townsend: +451

Iga Swiatek: -690

Total

19.5 (Over -135/Under -110)

Taylor Townsend vs. Iga Swiatek How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 30

Time: 8:30 a.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN Unlimited

Taylor Townsend vs. Iga Swiatek History and Performance at Wimbledon

Taylor Townsend

Townsend has been bounced in the first round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in back-to-back years, and she hasn’t made a run past the second round of a Grand Slam that isn’t the U.S. Open since the 2014 French Open.

So, bettors may want to fade her in this matchup, even though the price for Townsend to pull off the upset is a little shorter than you’d expect.

Townsend and Swiatek have never faced off in their respective careers.

Iga Swiatek

The defending champ at Wimbledon, Swiatek also made a quarterfinal run back in 2023. She got off to a bit of a slow start – by her standards – in 2026, losing in the quarterfinals at the Australian Open and the fourth round at the French Open.

Still, she’s one of the favorites to win this tournament.

Taylor Townsend vs. Iga Swiatek Prediction and Pick

So far in 2026, Townsend has actually won more of her service games than Swiatek, though the reigning Wimbledon champ has won a much higher percentage of her return games.

Still, Townsend’s ability to win when she has the serve (over 72 percent of her games) is a good sign for this match going OVER the total number of games.

Swiatek has not made it past the quarterfinals in a Grand Slam since winning Wimbledon in 2025, and Townsend may be able to force a third set in this match if she gets hot with her serve.

Either way, I think taking the OVER in total games is a safer way to play this match with Swiatek favored by so much.

Pick: OVER 19.5 Games (-135 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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