Team Weatherspoon vs. Team Cooper Prediction, Odds, Rosters for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is here!

For this year, WNBA legends Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper drafted the two teams for the All-Star Game.

Nneka Ogqumike is the veteran of the group as the Los Angeles Sparks forward will be making her 11th All-Star appearance, with A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart each participating in their eighth All-Star Game.

The oddsmakers have given Team Weatherspoon a slight advantage over Team Cooper as the favorite for Saturday night’s contest.

Let’s take a look at the odds, rosters, and my prediction for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

Team Weatherspoon vs. Team Cooper Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Team Weatherspoon -3.5 (-110)

Team Cooper +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Team Weatherspoon -170

Team Cooper +135

Total

277.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Team Weatherspoon Roster

Caitlin Clark

Olivia Miles

Jessica Shepard

Aliyah Boston

A’Ja Wilson

Rhyne Howard

Alisha Gray

Courtney Williams

Nneka Ogwumike

Jonquel Jones

Kiki Iriafen

Team Cooper Roster

Paige Bueckers

Kelsey Mitchell

Gabby Williams

Natasha Howard

Breanna Stewart

Jackie Young

Sonia Citron

Marina Mabrey

Angel Reese

Dominique Malonga

Kahleah Copper (Injury replacement for Kelsey Plum)

Team Weatherspoon vs. Team Cooper Prediction and Pick

Scoring is up in the WNBA so far this season. Teams are averaging 86.8 points per game, an increase of more than five points over last year’s 81.7 points per contest.

The odds reflect that on Saturday night, with this year’s total being more than 20 points higher than last year’s 255.5.

Team Collier beat Team Clark 151-131 last year to fly OVER that 255.5 total, and that’d still go over this year’s 277.5.

All-Star Games are about players showing off their skills, and that should lead to even more scoring this year.

Pick: OVER 277.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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