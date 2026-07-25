Team Weatherspoon vs. Team Cooper Prediction, Odds, Rosters for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game
The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game is here!
For this year, WNBA legends Teresa Weatherspoon and Cynthia Cooper drafted the two teams for the All-Star Game.
Nneka Ogqumike is the veteran of the group as the Los Angeles Sparks forward will be making her 11th All-Star appearance, with A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart each participating in their eighth All-Star Game.
The oddsmakers have given Team Weatherspoon a slight advantage over Team Cooper as the favorite for Saturday night’s contest.
Let’s take a look at the odds, rosters, and my prediction for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.
Team Weatherspoon vs. Team Cooper Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Team Weatherspoon -3.5 (-110)
- Team Cooper +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Team Weatherspoon -170
- Team Cooper +135
Total
- 277.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Team Weatherspoon Roster
- Caitlin Clark
- Olivia Miles
- Jessica Shepard
- Aliyah Boston
- A’Ja Wilson
- Rhyne Howard
- Alisha Gray
- Courtney Williams
- Nneka Ogwumike
- Jonquel Jones
- Kiki Iriafen
Team Cooper Roster
- Paige Bueckers
- Kelsey Mitchell
- Gabby Williams
- Natasha Howard
- Breanna Stewart
- Jackie Young
- Sonia Citron
- Marina Mabrey
- Angel Reese
- Dominique Malonga
- Kahleah Copper (Injury replacement for Kelsey Plum)
Team Weatherspoon vs. Team Cooper Prediction and Pick
Scoring is up in the WNBA so far this season. Teams are averaging 86.8 points per game, an increase of more than five points over last year’s 81.7 points per contest.
The odds reflect that on Saturday night, with this year’s total being more than 20 points higher than last year’s 255.5.
Team Collier beat Team Clark 151-131 last year to fly OVER that 255.5 total, and that’d still go over this year’s 277.5.
All-Star Games are about players showing off their skills, and that should lead to even more scoring this year.
Pick: OVER 277.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop