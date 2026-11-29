Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Tee Higgins popped up on the injury report on Friday, as he missed practice with a hamstring injury.

Usually a late-week addition to the injury report is a bad sign, especially since Higgins is dealing with a soft-tissue injury. However, the Bengals have listed him as questionable for Sunday's clash with the New Orleans Saints.

According to Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, Higgins woke up sore and "should be fine" for Week 12. Still, the the team has until 90 minutes before kickoff to decide if Higgins will be active or inactive.

Taylor: Tee Higgins woke up sore Friday but "should be fine" for Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 27, 2026

This season, Higgins has been one of the Bengals' best players, catching 55 of his 76 target for 867 yards and seven scores while playing 80 percent of the team's snaps. He played nearly every offensive play in Cincy's Week 11 loss to Washington.

If Higgins were to sit, Ja'Marr Chase would likely see even more volume in the passing game. Based on the latest reporting around Higgins, it appears he's on track to suit up on Sunday.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Bengals with their No. 2 receiver banged up a bit at this point in the season.

Best Bengals Prop Bet vs. Saints in NFL Week 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tee Higgins UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-129)

Higgins has put together a great 2026 season, and he's fallen short of 4.5 receptions in just three games.

Howeve, the Bengals may look to limit the star's snaps after he didn't practice on Friday, and it's worth noting that he failed to play 80 percent of the team's snaps in both Week 9 and Week 10. He played nearly every play in Week 12, yet Joe Burrow targeted him just three times.

Higgins has six or fewer targets in three games in a row, which gives him very little margin for error when it comes to this prop. Even if the star wideout is cleared and plays a regular role, he may fall short of this line against the Saints.

Ja'Marr Chase is a much safer prop option for bettors on Sunday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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