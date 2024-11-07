Is Tee Higgins Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Ravens)
The Cincinnati Bengals are unlikely to have star receiver Tee Higgins on Thursday Night Football against the Baltimore Ravens due to a quad injury.
Cincinnati listed Higgins as doubtful, a sign that he’ll miss his third straight game since suffering the injury in practice.
This is a major blow to the Bengals’ offense, especially since Higgins had nine catches for 83 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Ravens earlier this season.
If he does get ruled out, it will lead to more targets for Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Gesicki and Andrei Iosivas in this Cincinnati offense. At 4-5, the Bengals really need a win in this game to stay in the mix for the AFC North crown in 2024.
If you’re looking to bet on a prop in this game, Chase is the player I’d target.
Best Ja’Marr Chase Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -170/Under +130)
- Receiving Yards: 82.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: -125
Chase should be in line for a major workload on Thursday night with Higgins doubtful, and he torched the Ravens for 10 catches, 193 yards and two touchdowns earlier this season.
This week, I shared why Chase is an elite target to find the end zone – my favorite prop bet for him with some of his other numbers significantly inflated against a poor Ravens pass defense.
The Ravens have been awful against the pass this season, allowing the most passing yards in the NFL and the third most passing touchdowns (18) in nine games.
Earlier this season, Ja’Marr Chase toasted this secondary for 10 catches, 193 yards and two scores.
After watching Joe Burrow throw for five scores last week (none to Chase), I have to expect that the No. 1 wideout will be more involved against Baltimore.
Burrow also threw for five scores in the first meeting against the Ravens this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.