Tempo vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22

The Atlanta Dream have a great chance to connect four wins when they host the Toronto Tempo on Monday night.

The Dream have won five of their last six games and seven of nine, including both games of a home-and-home against the Fever.

The Tempo got off the schneid with a 101-97 win in Connecticut, but could be in for a rude awakening tonight in Atlanta.

The Dream beat the Tempo 102-77 in Toronto just eight days ago.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.

Tempo vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +13.5 (-108)

Dream -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Tempo +700

Dream -1100

Total

178.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tempo vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 22

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, WANF, WPCH.2

Tempo record: 8-8

Dream record: 11-4

Tempo vs. Dream Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Kiki Rice – Out

Nyara Sabally – Questionable

Brittney Sykes – Out

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – Out

Aaliyah Nye – Out

Tempo vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 27.5 Pts + Reb (-126)

Angel Reese had a bit of a down game on Saturday. She put up 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, so that was fine, but she only pulled down eight rebounds, tying for her low on the season.

That game ended a streak of five straight games of OVER 31.5 Pts + Reb, let alone OVER 27.5.

Reese dominated the Tempo with 15 points and 17 rebounds in their first meeting. She should get back at it tonight at home.

Tempo vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

The Tempo might be feeling good after beating the Sun, but that’s not much of an accomplishment nowadays. Taking two straight from the Fever is, though, and that’s what Atlanta just did.

Toronto lost by 21 and 25 before its win in Connecticut. I see another blowout loss for the Tempo against a red-hot Dream squad.

Pick: Dream -13.5 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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