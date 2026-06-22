Tempo vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, June 22
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The Atlanta Dream have a great chance to connect four wins when they host the Toronto Tempo on Monday night.
The Dream have won five of their last six games and seven of nine, including both games of a home-and-home against the Fever.
The Tempo got off the schneid with a 101-97 win in Connecticut, but could be in for a rude awakening tonight in Atlanta.
The Dream beat the Tempo 102-77 in Toronto just eight days ago.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Monday’s WNBA matchup.
Tempo vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tempo +13.5 (-108)
- Dream -13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Tempo +700
- Dream -1100
Total
- 178.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Tempo vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, WANF, WPCH.2
- Tempo record: 8-8
- Dream record: 11-4
Tempo vs. Dream Injury Reports
Tempo Injury Report
- Kiki Rice – Out
- Nyara Sabally – Questionable
- Brittney Sykes – Out
Dream Injury Report
- Brionna Jones – Out
- Aaliyah Nye – Out
Tempo vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 27.5 Pts + Reb (-126)
Angel Reese had a bit of a down game on Saturday. She put up 18 points on 7 of 14 shooting, so that was fine, but she only pulled down eight rebounds, tying for her low on the season.
That game ended a streak of five straight games of OVER 31.5 Pts + Reb, let alone OVER 27.5.
Reese dominated the Tempo with 15 points and 17 rebounds in their first meeting. She should get back at it tonight at home.
Tempo vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
The Tempo might be feeling good after beating the Sun, but that’s not much of an accomplishment nowadays. Taking two straight from the Fever is, though, and that’s what Atlanta just did.
Toronto lost by 21 and 25 before its win in Connecticut. I see another blowout loss for the Tempo against a red-hot Dream squad.
Pick: Dream -13.5 (-112)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop