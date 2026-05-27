Tempo vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, May 27

Both the Toronto Tempo and Chicago Sky have lost back-to-back games heading into Wednesday night’s matchup in Chicago.

The Sky’s losing streak has coincided with the season-ending injury to star Rickea Jackson, and Chicago has dropped to 12th in the W in offensive rating as a result.

Meanwhile, the Tempo are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to Minnesota and Portland, dropping to 3-4 in the 2026 season.

While Toronto has a solid guard group with Kiki Rice, Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, it is just 13th in the league in defensive rating, allowing 90 or more points in five games in a row.

So, can the Sky and Skylar Diggins get back on track on Wednesday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Tempo vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +5.5 (-115)

Sky -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Tempo: +160

Sky: -192

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tempo vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): CW 26, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 3-4

Sky record: 3-3

Tempo vs. Sky Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Julie Allemand -- questionable

Temi Fagbenle -- out

Isabelle Harrison -- out

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson -- out

Courtney Vandersloot -- out

Gabriela Jaquez -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Tempo vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+108)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Mabrey against this Chicago defense:

Marina Mabrey has been up and down for the Toronto Tempo in the 2026 season, scoring 26 or more points three times while also posting a seven and a three-point game.

So, I don’t mind fading her against one of the best defensive teams in the league in Chicago.

Mabrey is shooting 35.0 percent from 3 on over eight attempts per game this season, but she’s made less than three 3-pointers in three of seven games. Chicago ranks fifth in the W in defensive rating and fourth in 3-pointers allowed per game (7.0) this season.

The Sky are also third in opponent 3-point percentage (31.1 percent).

Mabrey is going to take a ton of 3s, but she’s had some really off nights (0-for-8 against Minnesota, 1-for-6 against the Los Angeles Sparks) already this season. I wouldn't be shocked if she comes up short against this Sky defense.

Tempo vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Despite losing back-to-back games, the Tempo are still 4-3 against the spread, and I believe they have the offensive talent to hang around in this game.

Chicago’s offense has gone in the tank without Jackson, and even though the Sky are an elite defensive team, they’ve only won one game by double digits this season and may not be able to take advantage of the questionable Toronto defense.

Chicago is 3-3 against the spread, but it has dropped back-to-back games at home, scoring just 75 points in its most recent loss to Minnesota.

The Tempo are 3-1 against the spread when set as underdogs, and I think they can cover this two-possession line on Wednesday.

Pick: Tempo +5.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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