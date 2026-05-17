Tempo vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Sunday, May 17

For the second time in as many games, the Los Angeles Sparks host the Toronto Tempo – this time with a chance to get back to .500 in the 2026 season.

L.A. won Friday night’s meeting by four points (99-95), and it is favored by 7.5 points at home on Sunday.

The Tempo have been solid for an expansion team, hanging around in each of their games while ranking No. 1 in the W in defensive rating through three matchups. Brittney Sykes (27 points on Friday) and Marina Mabrey have formed an intriguing guard duo, which has led to oddsmakers giving the Tempo and outside shot at making the playoffs.

Los Angeles remains without offseason acquisition Ariel Atkins (concussion protocol) on Sunday, which means it’ll rely even more than usual on Kelsey Plum at the guard position.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.

Tempo vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +7.5 (-105)

Sparks -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Tempo: +270

Sparks: -340

Total

174.5(Over -108/Under -112)

Tempo vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): Spectrum Sportsnet, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 1-2

Sparks record: 1-2

Tempo vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Isabelle Harrison – out

Julie Allemand – out

Temi Fagbenle – out

Sparks Injury Report

Ariel Atkins – out

Sania Feagin – out

Tempo vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Plum OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+110)

A little plus-money prop for the Sparks star is a great way to close out Sunday’s action, as Plum is shooting 42.9 percent from deep through three games.

The star guard was 4-for-8 from deep on Friday, and she’s cleared this number (making four 3-pointers) in two of her three games in 2026. Last season, Plum averaged 6.5 3-point attempts per game, and she’s made at least 2.3 3s per game in each of the last four seasons heading into 2026.

So, there is a clear floor for the four-time All-Star when it comes to this market. The Tempo are just seventh in the W in opponent 3-point percentage, and with Atkins out, I could see a major workload for Plum on offense.

She’s already averaging 26.3 points per game, taking at least 16 field goals and five 3-pointers in each of her games in 2026.

Tempo vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Earlier on Sunday, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Tempo can cover for the second game in a row against Los Angeles:

The Sparks knocked off Toronto on Friday night, winning 99-95, but they failed to cover the spread (7.5) for the third time this season. L.A. is 0-3 against the spread and 1-2 straight up, and I’m not sold on it as a favorite at home again on Sunday.

The Tempo (2-1 against the spread this season) had their best offensive game of their 2026 campaign on Friday night.

Brittney Sykes (27 points) led the way in that game, but Marina Mabrey (3-of-10, seven points) struggled to find her offense for the first time this season. I think this could be a bounce-back spot for Mabrey, especially since the Sparks are 14th in the WNBA in defensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Tempo are No. 1 in defensive rating and No. 6 in net rating through three games. The Sparks are 14th in net rating, and they remain without star guard Ariel Atkins on Sunday.

L.A. may end up winning this matchup, but it has struggled to get stops in the 2026 season, allowing 105. 87 and 95 points in three games. I think that gives the Tempo a great shot to hang around and cover the spread for the third time in four games.

Pick: Tempo +7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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