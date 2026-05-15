Tempo vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 15

Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks are still searching for their first win of the 2026 regular season heading into Friday’s matchup with the Toronto Tempo.

The Tempo are 1-1 so far this season, posting the No. 1 defensive rating in the league in the process. They beat the Seattle Storm earlier this week to earn their first win, but oddsmakers have them set as sizable underdogs in Friday’s matchup.

The Sparks have lost to the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever to open 2026, and they’ll be without starting guard Ariel Atkins (concussion protocol) on Friday. Does that open the door for Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and the Tempo to pull off an upset?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Friday night’s showdown.

Tempo vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +7.5 (-110)

Sparks -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Tempo: +270

Sparks: -340

Total

170.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tempo vs. Sparks How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 15

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

How to Watch (TV): ION, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 1-1

Sparks record: 0-2

Tempo vs. Sparks Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle – out

Isabelle Harrison – out

Sparks Injury Report

Sania Feagin – out

Ariel Atkins – out

Tempo vs. Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)

After a down season shooting the ball for a tanking Connecticut team in 2025, Mabrey is looking like a bonafide All-Star in 2026.

She’s shooting 45.0 percent from 3-point range and averaging 26.5 points per game for the Tempo, and I’m buying her to have a big game on Friday night. Mabrey is 9-for-20 from beyond the arc, taking at least nine shots (and making three) in each of her games in 2026.

So, she’s worth a look to make three or more shots from deep against a Sparks team that is 14th in defensive rating and allowing 8.0 opponent 3s per game in 2026.

For her career, Mabrey is shooting 34.8 percent from deep, so last year’s 27.0 percent seems like a major outlier given her start to 2026.

Tempo vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Tempo are a solid underdog bet in this matchup:

The Toronto Tempo are 1-1 in the 2026 season, and they take on a winless Los Angeles Sparks team – that is without star guard Ariel Atkins – on Friday night.

Yet, the Tempo are sizable underdogs in their first road game in franchise history.

The Tempo have two star guards in Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes, and they picked up a 13-point win over Seattle in their last matchup. Toronto is 1-1 against the spread, and it has the No. 1 defensive rating in the league, allowing 68 and 73 points in its first two games of the 2026 season.

Meanwhile, the Sparks are 14th in the league in defensive rating and have a net rating of minus-21.8 through two games. L.A. has had a tough schedule, losing by 27 to the Aces and nine to the Fever, but I don’t see how it could be favored by this much with Atkins out.

The Sparks went all in this offseason, trading Rickea Jackson for Atkins while loading up on veteran talent, but it has resulted in some growing pains early in 2026.

The Tempo may not win this game, but their No. 1 defense should help them hang around against a Sparks team that is averaging just 78.0 points per game in 2026.

Pick: Tempo +7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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