Tempo vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 19
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The Toronto Tempo are looking to end a three-game skid when they visit the Connecticut Sun on Friday night.
Toronto already beat Connecticut once this season, outlasting the Sun 106-102 in overtime last week.
That was the fourth straight loss for the Sun, who went on to lose their next two games as well.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA matchup.
Tempo vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Tempo -1.5 (-105)
- Sun +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Tempo -115
- Sun -105
Total
- 167.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Tempo vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 19
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBCSB
- Tempo record: 7-8
- Sun record: 2-14
Tempo vs. Sun Injury Reports
Tempo Injury Report
- Kiki Rice – Out
- Nyara Sabally – Questionable
- Brittney Sykes – Out
Sun Injury Report
- Hailey Van Lith – Out
Tempo vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets
Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Aneesah Morrow OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-121)
Aneesah Morrow was back to her usual ways on the glass last time out with 10 rebounds against Washington after grabbing just five boards in her previous game.
Morrow is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season and has gone OVER 9.5 boards in 10 of 14 games overall.
Toronto allows the third-most rebounds in the league per game. Morrow should get to her average tonight.
Tempo vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
The Tempo are trying to get back to .500 and stop the longest losing streak in franchise history tonight, and they’re barely favored against the 2-14 Sun?
Connecticut hasn’t won this month and I don’t see that changing on Friday night.
Pick: Tempo -1.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop