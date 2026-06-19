Tempo vs. Sun Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, June 19

The Toronto Tempo are looking to end a three-game skid when they visit the Connecticut Sun on Friday night.

Toronto already beat Connecticut once this season, outlasting the Sun 106-102 in overtime last week.

That was the fourth straight loss for the Sun, who went on to lose their next two games as well.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday’s WNBA matchup.

Tempo vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo -1.5 (-105)

Sun +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Tempo -115

Sun -105

Total

167.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Tempo vs. Sun How to Watch

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, NBCSB

Tempo record: 7-8

Sun record: 2-14

Tempo vs. Sun Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Kiki Rice – Out

Nyara Sabally – Questionable

Brittney Sykes – Out

Sun Injury Report

Hailey Van Lith – Out

Tempo vs. Sun Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sun Best WNBA Prop Bet

Aneesah Morrow OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-121)

Aneesah Morrow was back to her usual ways on the glass last time out with 10 rebounds against Washington after grabbing just five boards in her previous game.

Morrow is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season and has gone OVER 9.5 boards in 10 of 14 games overall.

Toronto allows the third-most rebounds in the league per game. Morrow should get to her average tonight.

Tempo vs. Sun Prediction and Pick

The Tempo are trying to get back to .500 and stop the longest losing streak in franchise history tonight, and they’re barely favored against the 2-14 Sun?

Connecticut hasn’t won this month and I don’t see that changing on Friday night.

Pick: Tempo -1.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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