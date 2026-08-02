Tempo vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 2

Back-to-back losses have dropped the Golden State Valkyries to the No. 3 seed in the WNBA, and they’re four games back of the Minnesota Lynx (the No. 1 seed) heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Toronto Tempo.

After a fast start to 2026, the Tempo have fallen off, losing nine of their last 10 games while posting the worst net rating in their WNBA during that 10-game stretch.

Marina Mabrey has been great for the Tempo, but she’s questionable for Sunday’s matchup while fellow star guard Brittney Sykes is out. That has led to oddsmakers setting the Valkyries as 12.5-point favorites at home.

Golden State won the first meeting between these teams by eight points in Toronto, but can it cover the number and get back on track after a slow start out of the All-Star break?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s fourth and final matchup in the WNBA.

Tempo vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Tempo +12.5 (-102)

Valkyries -12.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Tempo: +575

Valkyries: -850

Total

164.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Tempo vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): KPIX+, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Tempo record: 10-18

Valkyries record: 19-9

Tempo vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Tempo Injury Report

Brittney Sykes – out

Aneesah Morrow – out

Marina Mabrey – questionable

Valkyries Injury Report

Gabby Williams – questionable

Tempo vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bet

Janelle Salaun OVER 11.5 Points (-127)

Salaun dominated the Tempo the last time these teams played, scoring 26 points on 7-of-10 shooting in just over 23 minutes off the bench.

The Valkyries forward has been one of the best bench players in the W this season, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 41.1 percent from the field and an impressive 39.4 percent from 3-point range.

Salaun is taking 9.6 shots per game, so even though she’s transitioned to a bench role this season, she’s remained heavily involved in the offense.

I’ll gladly take this prop for the Valkyries wing against a Tempo team that has been awful on defense (last in defensive rating) in 2026.

Tempo vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Golden State won the first meeting between these teams by eight points in Toronto, but the Tempo have been awful as of late with Brittney Sykes out of the lineup.

Toronto has lost nine of its last 10 games, including a 32-point loss to Minnesota on Thursday, and it has the worst net rating in the WNBA (minus-17.8) over its last 10 games. The Tempo are 8-3 against the spread as road underdogs this season, but I can’t trust them against the No. 1 defense in the W.

The Valkyries are 6-5 against the spread when favored at home, and they’re No. 1 in the league in defensive rating and have a net rating of plus-6.5 (third in the W). They should be able to score at will against this Toronto team, which is 15th in the league in defensive rating and 14th in opponent points per game.

Plus, if Mabrey (questionable) misses this game, Toronto’s offense would go in the tank. I’ll lay the points with the Valkyries as they look to stay in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the league.

Pick: Valkyries -12.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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