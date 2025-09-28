Is Terry McLaurin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Commanders vs. Falcons)
The Washington Commanders will be without a key weapon on Sunday, as star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (quad) has been ruled out.
It's possible that McLaurin is facing a multi-week injury after he failed to practice this week in the lead up to Sunday's game.
This is a major blow for a Washington offense that is already down starting quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 4. Daniels is set to miss his second game in a row with a knee injury.
With McLaurin out, the Commanders will likely lean more on Deebo Samuel on offense, although the veteran played a season-low 43.1 percent of the team's offensive snaps in Week 3.
Washington has moved to a 1.5-point road underdog in Week 4 with its top two offensive players sidelined. The Falcons lost 30-0 to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, so it's a bit shocking to see them favored against a 2-1 Washington team on Sunday.
Here's a breakdown of how to bet on the Commanders in the prop market with McLaurin sidelined.
Best Commanders Prop Bet With Terry McLaurin Out
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop for the Commanders passing game with McLaurin set to sit this one out:
Zach Ertz OVER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
With Terry McLaurin out for this game, the ball needs to be spread around a bit more, and Zach Ertz will benefit from that. He is already averaging four receptions per game this season, so he only needs one catch above his average to cash this bet. He caught three balls in Marcus Mariota's first start last week.
