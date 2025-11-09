Is Terry McLaurin Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lions vs. Commanders)
The Washington Commanders will be without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions due to the quad injury that has hampered him for most of the season.
McLaurin missed Weeks 4 through 7 with the injury before returning in Week 8 against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the star wideout caught three passes for 54 yards and a score in that game, he also played just 47.2 percent of the snaps and was eventually ruled out for Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.
It appears this could be a long-term issue for McLaurin, and the Commanders have a Week 12 bye that they may hold him out through. That leaves Washington with fewer options on offense with quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) also out in Week 10.
Here's a look at how to bet on this Washington team in a tough matchup with Detroit.
Best Commanders Prop Bet for Week 10 vs. Lions
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite props for this game, and he's fading the entire Commanders passing game, taking the UNDER on Marcus Mariota's passing yards with McLaurin out:
Marcus Mariota UNDER 205.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Lions' secondary has been sneakily one of the best in the NFL. They enter Week 10 ranking fifth in opponent dropback EPA and fourth in opponent dropback success rate. The Commanders would be smart to stick to the ground in this game, leaving Mariota in a tough spot to go over his passing yards total of 205.5. His season-high is just 213 passing yards against the Chiefs two weeks ago.
