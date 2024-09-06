Texans vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Invest in Michael Pittman Jr.)
The last team the Indianapolis Colts played in the 2023 season is the first team they're going to play in 2024, the Houston Texans. The Colts suffered a heartbreaking result, ending in the Texans eventually winning the AFC South and advancing to the playoffs.
Now, with a healthy Anthony Richardson back at quarterback, the Colts will try to get their revenge. You can check out the odds for the game, as well as my best bet, in my full betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to break down my two favorite player props for this opening week divisional duel.
Texans vs. Colts Prop Bets
- Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 5.5 Receptions (-140) via FanDuel
- Joe Mixon UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via BetMGM
Michael Pittman Jr. OVER 5.5 Receptions (-140)
Michael Pittman Jr. averaged 6.8 receptions in 2023 and thrived when Anthony Richardson was healthy. He hauled in 16 receptions through the first two games of 2023, both games in which Richardson started.
Pittman also saw double-digit targets in nine starts in 2023. He is the clear No. 1 target in the Colts offense and I expect that to continue in 2024 as Pittman enters the prime of his career. I think he hits the OVER in this number in the opening week.
Joe Mixon UNDER 55.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
I ranked this bet as my No. 9 favorite in this week's edition of "Player Prop Countdown."
I'm not a believer in Joe Mixon this season. He averaged just 4.0 yards per carry and 60.8 yards per game as the bellcow back in Cincinnati last season, and now he plays for a Houston team that I expect to utilize a more "running back by committee" approach.
Let's also keep in mind the Texans' offensive line has struggled with its run blocking the past few seasons and now they face a top-10 run defense in the Colts. I'll take the UNDER on Mixon's rushing yards total.
