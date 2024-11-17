Texans vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11
Week 11 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday Night Football when the Houston Texans take on the Dallas Cowboys in an All-Texas duel.
With it being a prime-time showdown, let's go ahead and place a few anytime touchdown bets as we try to finish the week on a high note. I have three locked in for this interconference showdown.
Texans vs. Cowboys Touchdown Bets
- Rico Dowdle Touchdown (+155)
- Dalton Schultz Touchdown (+360)
- Dare Ogunbowale Touchdown (+650)
Rico Dowdle Touchdown (+155)
The Cowboys have officially named Rico Dowdle as their primary running back moving forward this season. That means he should get plenty of carries on Monday night as Dallas will try to run the ball and hopefully not have to rely on the arm of Cooper Rush to keep this game within reach.
It's rare to get the starting running back of a team at this long of odds, so it seems like a no-brainer of a bet in this situation.
Dalton Schultz Touchdown (+360)
Dalton Schultz has been an underrated weapon for the Texans this season. He has seen the third most targets on the team with 48, but yet is the only top pass-catcher who has yet to find the end zone. Expect that streak to end sooner rather than later. The targets and receptions are there, showing it's only a matter of time for him to score a touchdown.
At almost 4-1 odds, he's a great bet to score against the Cowboys.
Dare Ogunbowale Touchdown (+650)
With the Texans being big favorites, I expect some backups to see playing time late in the game. Joe Mixon is their primary back, but if the Texans have the lead late in the game, they're going to take him out to ensure he stays healthy. If that happens, the No. 2 back will be Dare Ogunbowale, who could get some carries.
The Cowboys' run defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking dead last in opponent rush EPA. That's going to set up for a big day for Houston's backfield.
