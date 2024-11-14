Dallas Cowboys officially name new lead running back ahead of Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys finally making a long overdue move ahead of a Monday Night Football showdown with the Houston Texans in Week 11 of the NFL season.
On Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy revealed the team is no longer taking a running back-by-committee approach.
Instead, Dallas will be moving forward with Rico Dowdle officially the new lead back.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys running game showing surprising promise for future
It is a move that anyone who has watched the Cowboys this season knew should have been made from the start. Ezekiel Elliott appears to have little left in the tank and was recently inactive for disciplinary reasons, while Dowdle has emerged as the team's clear best option.
"Definitely, you have to get him the ball. That's my focus to continue to get him opportunities. He's the lead back.," McCarthy told the media, per Clarence Hill of All City DLLS.
In Week 9, Dowdle rushed for 75 yards on 12 carries, while adding 53 yards on 12 carries in the team's Week 10 loss to the Eagles.
Dowdle has also contributed 24 receptions and three receiving touchdowns this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11