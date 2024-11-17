Texans vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11
An all-Texas showdown will serve as the NFL Week 11 finale on Monday Night Football. The Houston Texans will take on the Dallas Cowboys for the first time in the C.J. Stroud era.
In what was supposed to be a Stroud vs. Dak Prescott showdown, we'll instead see Stroud take on Cooper Rush, who is serving as the Cowboys starting quarterback with Prescott sidelined.
You can check out the latest odds and my final score prediction for the game here, but in this article, we're going to focus on my three favorite player props for this Monday night matchup.
Texans vs. Cowboys Player Props
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Joe Mixon OVER 86.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- CeeDee Lamb UNDER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
- C.J. Stroud UNDER 241.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Joe Mixon OVER 86.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The numbers all point to Joe Mixon having a massive game against this Cowboys defense. The Cowboys allow 4.7 yards per carry while ranking dead last in opponent rush EPA and 29th in opponent rush success rate.
Mixon is averaging a blistering 93.6 yards per game this season which means he just needs to hit his season average for him to cash this bet for us on Monday night.
CeeDee Lamb UNDER 60.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
With Prescott sidelined, CeeDee Lamb remains as the only offensive weapon on the Cowboys. That means the Texans can focus all of their attention on shutting him down and if they do, Dallas will have nothing else to offer them. Lamb recorded just 21 receiving yards in Rush's first start last week.
The Texans allow just 174.7 passing yards per game, the fourth fewest in the NFL.
C.J. Stroud UNDER 241.5 Pass Yards (-113)
It's not that I don't think C.J. Stroud can torch this Cowboys defense, I just expect the game script to keep him from throwing the ball enough to be able to reach at least 242 passing yards. The weakness of the Cowboys' defense is their inability to stop the run, meaning the Texans will likely run the ball early and often. They've already run the ball on 44.71% of plays over their last three games.
On top of that, the Texans are significant favorites in this game. If that holds up and they take an early lead, they'll likely turn to their run game even more to drain the clock.
Stroud is averaging 237.1 passing yards per game which means he'd have to go over his season average to hit the over and based on the game script, I don't think he'll throw enough to get there.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!