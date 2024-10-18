Texans vs. Packers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 7 (Green Bay Should Lean on Josh Jacobs)
The Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers are set to throw down in an interconference showdown between two dark horse Super Bowl contenders.
Check out my betting preview here where I break down the latest odds as well as my prediction for what the final score will be.
In this article, I'm going to give you two players who I think you should target to have big performances in what I believe is going to be an offensive shootout. I'm looking at Packers running back, Josh Jacobs, and Texans' quarterback, C.J. Stroud.
Texans vs. Packers Player Props
- Josh Jacobs OVER 62.5 Rush Yards (-113)
- C.J. Stroud OVER 258.5 Pass Yards (-113)
Josh Jacobs OVER 62.5 Rush Yards (-113)
The weakness of the Texans' defense that the Packers should try to exploit is their ability to stop the run. The Houston secondary has been strong, but they've allowed teams to average 4.6 yards per carry against them, which ranks 17th in the NFL. They also rank 11th in opponent rush EPA.
Josh Jacobs has been one of the few bellcow backs in the NFL this season. He has hit at least 14 carries in five of their six games and he's averaging 77.3 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry. That means all he has to do is reach his season average in rushing yards and this bet will be a winner.
C.J. Stroud OVER 258.5 Pass Yards (-113)
The Packers defense is the opposite of the Texans. Green Bay thrives in stopping the run but they struggle to stop the pass at times. The Packers are 20th in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up 6.6 yards per throw. They're also 30th in opponent dropback success rate.
C.J. Stroud has averaged 262.8 passing yards per game this season, so just like Jacobs, all he needs to do is hit his season average and this bet will be a winner. He should thrive against the Packers, especially if Green Bay gets out to a lead and the Texans have to play catch-up.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!