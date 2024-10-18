Texans vs. Packers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Green Bay Will Thrive at Home)
We're just six weeks into the NFL season and the Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers already look in postseason form.
Now, the two teams will face-off in Week 7 with the winner coming out of the game being labeled as a top contender in their respective conference. Both teams are coming off dominant wins with the Texans taking down the Patriots and the Packers beating up on the Cardinals.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for this interconference showdown and then I'll predict the final score.
Texans vs. Packers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Texans +2.5 (-102)
- Packers -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Texans +126
- Packers -148
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
The odds for this game has remained steady throughout the week. The Packers are small favorites with the total set at 47.5. If you translate their odds to win to implied probability, Green Bay has a 59.68% chance of walking away with the victory.
Texans vs. Packers Final Score Prediction
In my betting preview for this game, I broke down why I like the Packers to run away with the win:
The Texans are 4-1 with a couple of impressive wins including a victory over the Bills, but I'm still not convinced how good this team truly is. They've benefited from a relatively easy schedule to start the season with wins over the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts, and a Bears team before their offense started clicking.
Despite that schedule, their offense is just 16th in the NFL in EPA per play and their defense is 10th in opponent EPA per play. They're still a young team that's going to have some hiccups along the way and I think one will come this weekend against a Packers team that seems to be firing on all cylinders.
Not only does Green Bay outrank them in most metrics, including EPA on both sides of the football, but Jordan Love has certainly found his stride after returning from injury. On their home field, they're going to be a tough challenge for any team to face.
In terms of the total, I foresee it being an offensive shootout. Even without Nico Collins, the Texans offense is one of the most explosive units in the league and with Joe Mixon back in the mix, they can attack their opponents both through the air and on the ground. The Packers can also score early and often, utilizing their receiving core which just might be the most deep unit on the NFL.
Final score prediction: Texans 27, Packers 35
