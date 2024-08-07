Texans vs. Steelers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
It's Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason but this will be the second exhibition for the Houston Texans, who were down to the Chicago Bears in the Hall of Fame game before the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.
In Week 1, they'll take on the Pittsburgh Steelers who will have one of their two new quarterbacks, Justin Fields, play a few series against Houston.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this preseason showdown.
Texans vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texans -2.5 (-112)
- Steelers +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Texans -148
- Steelers +124
Total
- 37.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Texans vs. Steelers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Texans preseason record: 0-1
- Steelers preseason record: 0-0
Texans vs. Steelers Betting Trends
- DeMeco Ryans is 2-1 against the spread in preseason games as head coach
- Mike Tomlin is 40-24 against the spread in preseason games as head coach
Texans vs. Steelers Key Players to Watch
Houston Texans
C.J. Stroud: After not playing in the Hall of Fame game, the defending Offensive Rookie of the Year, C.J. Stroud, is expected to play at least a bit of their game against the Steelers. Head Coach, DeMeco Ryans told the media this week he "truly believe that a guy needs to get reps in a preseason game". Don't expect to see him play much, but It'll be exciting to see Stroud back on the field.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justin Fields: The Steelers' projected starter, Russell Wilson, won't play on Friday but their other new quarterback, Justin Fields, is expected to play "a couple series". His time in Chicago didn't live up to his expectations but this is the beginning of a fresh start.
Texans vs. Steelers Prediction and Pick
Mike Tomlin has historically had a strong record in the preseason, going 40-24 straight up and 36-27-1 against the spread. He believes that winning holds at least a bit of important in the preseason and I expect that to be the case again this year.
Don't let the fact C.J. Stroud is going to be on the field convince you to bet the Texans. I expect him and the rest of the Texans' starters to only play a series or two before being pulled.
I'm going to take the points with the Steelers at home and bank on Tomlin's history in exhibition games.
Pick: Steelers +2.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.