Texas Odds Remain Unchanged Despite Losing RB CJ Baxter to Devastating Season-Ending Injury
As fall camp continues around the country, injury news continues to shape the upcoming college football season.
Texas running back C.J. Baxter suffered a torn PCL and LCL earlier this week, costing the team’s No. 1 running back season as the team jumps to the SEC from the Big 12. The National Championship contender will lean on Jaydon Blue, who split carries with Baxter in a backup role last season to fill in for him.
Baxter was expected to take over for Jonathon Brooks, the now Carolina Panthers running back, who ran for 1,139 yards despite suffering a midseason torn ACL. Baxter stepped into the lead back role down the stretch of the season, finishing the year with 659 yards on 138 carries.
Blue saw 65 rushes for 398 yards as him and Baxter saw reps during the Longhorns CFP run.
Despite losing the stud running back who showcased flashes last season, Texas’ odds have remained the same across the board, as listed below.
The Longhorns, who went to its first College Football Playoff last season, is viewed as the fourth choice in the betting market to win the National Championship under head coach Steve Sarkisian with quarterback Quinn Ewers under center.
While the team must replace several NFL draft picks, including first-round picks defensive tackle Byron Murphy and wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the team hit the transfer portal to bring in studs like pass catchers Silas Bolden and Isiah Bond as well as pass rusher Trey Moore.
Here are the odds for Texas heading into the 2024 season.
Texas Longhorns 2024 Regular Season Win Total
- 10.5 (Over +144/Under -178)
The Longhorns schedule is treacherous as the team makes the leap to the SEC in the midst of college football realignment. While the team has a conference showdown against Georgia in Austin, the team plays at Michigan in the non-conference slate as well as at Texas A&M in the SEC regular season finale. Of course, the team heads to Dallas in Week 7 for the Red River Showdown as well.
Texas Longhorns 2024 SEC Championship Odds
- +350
Texas is the second choice to win the SEC, behind only Georgia, as the team has the talent to contend at an SEC level.
Texas Longhorns 2024 National Championship Odds
- +850
Despite the loss of Baxter, the talent is immense in Austin this season. The team is behind only Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon on the odds board to win the first expanded College Football Playoff. After Texas, there’s a bit of a drop-off as Alabama and Ole Miss sit at +1400.
Quinn Ewers 2024 Heisman Trophy Odds
- +1000
Ewers contended for the Heisman Trophy last season before a shoulder injury derailed his case. Heading to the SEC, he’s viewed as a threat yet again, behind only Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Georgia’s Carson Beck to start the year.
