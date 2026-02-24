Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

No, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, no problem for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.

OKC remains without SGA, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell on Tuesday night against the Toronto Raptors, who are pulling away from the play-in pack in the Eastern Conference. Toronto blew out the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday without Scottie Barnes (personal), and it has a stronghold on the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Barnes is off the injury report for Tuesday’s matchup with the defending champs, who are set as 1.5-point road underdogs.

The Raptors are just 16-13 at home this season, but they are getting the benefit of playing the Thunder at less than full strength.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Tuesday’s battle between two playoff-caliber squads.

Thunder vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Thunder +1.5 (-115)

Raptors -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Thunder: -102

Raptors: -118

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): TSN, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Thunder record: 44-14

Raptors record: 34-23

Thunder vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Ajay Mitchell – out

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Jalen Williams – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Chet Holmgren – questionable

Alex Caruso – questionable

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – out

Alijah Martin – out

A.J. Lawson – out

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Jakob Poeltl – out

Thunder vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Cason Wallace 15+ Points and Assists (-152)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I shared why Wallace is worth a look with so many Thunder players banged up:

Cason Wallace has been thrust into a starting role with the Oklahoma City Thunder down so many players, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell on Tuesday night. Plus, Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso are listed as questionable against the Toronto Raptors.

So, Wallace should be one of the go-to options on the offensive end, making this a pretty intriguing number for the former first-round pick.

Wallace has 15 or more points and assists in five of his nine games this month (all starts), averaging 12.8 points and 4.7 assists per game during that stretch. He’s coming off a big game on Sunday against Cleveland, dropping 20 points and 10 dimes while taking a season-high 17 shots.

Since Feb. 1, Wallace has more games with double-digit shot attempts (five) than he did the entire season to that point (four). That gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this prop, especially since the Thunder have to rely on him with their top initiators on offense out of the lineup.

Thunder vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

This game features two of the best defenses in the NBA, and I think it’s a perfect spot to take the UNDER with the Thunder down three of their top offensive players in SGA, Williams and Mitchell.

The Thunder rank No. 1 in defensive rating and opponent points per game while the Raptors clock in at No. 6 in both of those categories. Toronto is just a middle-of-the-pack team offensively, ranking 16th in offensive rating in the 2025-26 campaign.

That has led to a lot of low-scoring Raptors games, as they’ve hit the UNDER 61.4 percent of their contests – the second-highest mark in the league.

The Thunder could be down three starters if Holmgren (questionable) sits in this game, and I think they’d prefer to rely on their defense any time SGA is out.

Since Toronto is a formidable defensive team, I’ll take the UNDER rather than a side on Tuesday. OKC’s upset win over Cleveland on Sunday was enough for me to avoid fading it even with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams banged up.

Pick: UNDER 216.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

