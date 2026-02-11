Thunder vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 11

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is sidelined for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, but they are coming off a big win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday.

Jalen Williams (hamstring) returned to action in that game and finished with 23 points in 24 minutes for OKC.

Now, the Thunder are road favorites against the Phoenix Suns, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday.

Phoenix has been elite at home this season, going 18-9 , and it beat the Thunder in Phoenix in the last meeting between these teams. OKC had a huge NBA Cup win over the Suns, but the other two meetings between these teams have both been decided by four or fewer points.

So, does that give the underdog Suns an edge on Wednesday?

This matchup is the front end of a back-to-back for OKC, which will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in its final game before the All-Star break.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.

Thunder vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Thunder -7.5 (-108)

Suns +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Thunder: -258

Suns: +210

Total

217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Suns How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 11

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Arizona’s Family Sports, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Thunder record: 41-13

Suns record: 32-22

Thunder vs. Suns Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – out

Ajay Mitchell – out

Nikola Topic – out

Thomas Sorber – out

Brooks Barnhizer – out

Suns Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Thunder vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets

Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Williams OVER 18.5 Points (-121)

Each day, I share my favorite NBA prop bets at SI Betting , and Williams is primed to have a big game with SGA out:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remains out of the lineup on Wednesday night, which could lead to a big-scoring game from Jalen Williams, who returned from a hamstring issue on Monday.

Williams is likely going to remain on a minutes restriction in this game, but his usage was way up on Monday with both SGA and Ajay Mitchell (out again tonight) sidelined.

Williams took 17 shots in 24:22 of action, and he also went 11-for-13 from the free-throw line.

While the Phoenix Suns are a much better defensive team than the Los Angeles Lakers, it's going to be hard to fade Williams in this prop if he comes close to 20 shot attempts again on Wednesday.

The star forward is averaging 17.1 points per game this season, but he's spent most of the season playing as the No. 2 option to SGA in the offense. Now, Williams has a chance to operate as the clear-cut go-to guy on offense, and he's thrived in that role in his career.

Williams is averaging 22.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 19 games without SGA in his career, scoring 19 or more points in 15 of those games.

Thunder vs. Suns Prediction and Pick

The Suns are coming off a win against Dallas on Tuesday night, and they’re set as home dogs on the second night of a back-to-back against the Thunder.

OKC is just 13-12 against the spread as a road favorite this season, and it won’t have Gilgeous-Alexander (abdominal strain) on Wednesday.

I think that puts Phoenix in a good position to cover the spread, especially since it is 5-3 against the number on the second night of a back-to-back and 8-2 as a home underdog.

The Thunder had a blowout win in the NBA Cup over the Suns, but star Devin Booker missed that game.

In the other two matchups between these teams, they were both decided by four or fewer points, with the Suns winning one of them.

OKC has cooled off after an insane start to the season, and I think the Suns are more than capable of hanging around at home, especially since they have one of the 10-best defenses in the NBA and are sixth in home net rating.

Pick: Suns +7.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

