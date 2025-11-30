Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to move to 20-1 in the 2025-26 season, as they’ll take on the only team that has beaten them this season on Sunday.
The Portland Trail Blazers are just 8-11 through 19 games, but they did upset OKC earlier on in the campaign before losing by 27 points to them in a meeting last Sunday.
Portland is set as a massive home underdog in this matchup, as Jrue Holiday, Scoot Henderson and others have been ruled out. Isaiah Hartenstein won’t play for OKC, but the Thunder did get Jalen Williams (wrist) back in action for Friday’s win over the Phoenix Suns.
Do the Thunder have another big win over the Blazers in their future?
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Sunday night’s matchup.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder -11.5 (-112)
- Blazers +11.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Thunder: -675
- Blazers: +490
Total
- 233.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Moda Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), Blazer Vision
- Thunder record: 19-1
- Blazers record: 8-11
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – available
- Isaiah Hartenstein – out
- Thomas Sorber – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Blazers Injury Report
- Donovan Clingan – questionable
- Damian Lillard – out
- Scoot Henderson – out
- Jrue Holiday – out
- Blake Wesley – out
- Matisse Thybulle – out
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets
Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Chet Holmgren UNDER 9.5 Rebounds (-131)
Even with Hartenstein out in this matchup, I’m fading Holmgren in this market.
The former No. 2 overall pick is averaging just 7.9 boards per game this season, and he grabbed only eight rebounds in his lone game without Hartenstein in the lineup. Holmgren has one game in the month of November with double-digit boards, making him a tough target against a Portland team that is No. 9 in rebounding percentage.
In his one previous meeting with the Blazers this season, Chet finished with nine boards, and I would expect him to be right around or just below that number on Sunday.
Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick
Every day, I share my favorite bets on the NBA in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – and I broke down why the Thunder can cover on the road:
OKC’s lone loss in the 2025 season came to the Portland Trail Blazers, but oddsmakers have the Thunder favored by 11.5 points on Sunday evening.
The Thunder have the best net rating, defensive rating and the No. 4 offensive rating in the NBA, and All-NBA wing Jalen Williams made his season debut on Friday in the team’s win over the Phoenix Suns.
Portland is without several key players on Sunday, including guards Scoot Henderson, Jrue Holiday and Blake Wesley. I’m worried about the Blazers’ lack of ball-handling against a feisty Thunder defense, and it’s worth noting that OKC blew out Portland by 27 points last Sunday, holding the Blazers to just 95 points.
OKC is 5-5 against the spread on the road, but it has posted an average scoring margin of +15.4 points in those games. With Williams back, I expect the Thunder to take advantage of this Portland defense that has struggled early on this season, ranking 22nd in the league in defensive rating.
The Thunder should improve to 20-1 on Sunday night.
Pick: Thunder -11.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
