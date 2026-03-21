Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Saturday, March 21
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The Washington Wizards host the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the most lopsided matchups of the season.
The Thunder have won 10 games in a row and 13 of 14 since the All-Star break. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost 14 straight games since beating the Pacers twice out of the break.
The Thunder beat the Wizards 127-108 back in October, covering as -15.5 favorites.
The oddsmakers have the Wizards as massive home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday evening.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.
Thunder vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Thunder -21.5 (-110)
- Wizards +21.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder -4545
- Wizards +1700
Total
- 228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Thunder vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 21
- Time: 5:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN OK, MNMT
- Thunder record: 55-15
- Wizards record: 16-53
Thunder vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – Out
- Payton Sandfort – Out
- Thomas Sorber – Out
- Nikola Topic – Out
- Jalen Williams – Out
Wizards Injury Report
- Leaky Black – Out
- Anthony Davis – Out
- Kyshawn George – Out
- Tre Johnson – Questionable
- Will Riley – Questionable
- D’Angelo Russell – Out
- Cam Whitmore – Out
- Trae Young – Out
Thunder vs. Wizards Player to Watch
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is seeing his lead in the NBA MVP race slip. He’s still the overwhelming favorite, but might need a strong finish to hold off Luka Doncic.
SGA put up 20 points on an efficient 8 of 9 shooting in 26 minutes in the second half of a back-to-back in Brooklyn after dropping 40 in Orlando the night before. He’s now averaging 31.5 points per game this season.
Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
I’m not touching a 21-point spread, but I do like the UNDER in Saturday’s matchup.
The Thunder have gone UNDER in four straight games and nine of their last 10, and the Wizards scored just 95 points last time out against the Pistons.
As long as Oklahoma City doesn’t run up the score, I see another UNDER this evening in Washington.
Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop