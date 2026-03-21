Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Player to Watch for Saturday, March 21

The Washington Wizards host the Oklahoma City Thunder in one of the most lopsided matchups of the season.

The Thunder have won 10 games in a row and 13 of 14 since the All-Star break. Meanwhile, the Wizards have lost 14 straight games since beating the Pacers twice out of the break.

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The Thunder beat the Wizards 127-108 back in October, covering as -15.5 favorites.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as massive home underdogs at the best betting sites on Saturday evening.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch, and my prediction for Saturday’s NBA matchup.

Thunder vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Thunder -21.5 (-110)

Wizards +21.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Thunder -4545

Wizards +1700

Total

228.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Thunder vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 21

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN OK, MNMT

Thunder record: 55-15

Wizards record: 16-53

Thunder vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Thunder Injury Report

Branden Carlson – Out

Payton Sandfort – Out

Thomas Sorber – Out

Nikola Topic – Out

Jalen Williams – Out

Wizards Injury Report

Leaky Black – Out

Anthony Davis – Out

Kyshawn George – Out

Tre Johnson – Questionable

Will Riley – Questionable

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Trae Young – Out

Thunder vs. Wizards Player to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard, Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is seeing his lead in the NBA MVP race slip. He’s still the overwhelming favorite, but might need a strong finish to hold off Luka Doncic.

SGA put up 20 points on an efficient 8 of 9 shooting in 26 minutes in the second half of a back-to-back in Brooklyn after dropping 40 in Orlando the night before. He’s now averaging 31.5 points per game this season.

Thunder vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

I’m not touching a 21-point spread, but I do like the UNDER in Saturday’s matchup.

The Thunder have gone UNDER in four straight games and nine of their last 10, and the Wizards scored just 95 points last time out against the Pistons.

As long as Oklahoma City doesn’t run up the score, I see another UNDER this evening in Washington.

Pick: UNDER 228.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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