Tigers vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 28
Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, the Detroit Tigers will play the Houston Astros on Monday, aiming to extend their winning streak to five games.
Detroit is in first place in the AL Central and currently looking like a playoff team once again. The offense for the Tigers has been much better than it was in years past, as Detroit ranks in the top half of MLB in OPS, batting average and runs scored.
Meanwhile, Houston’s offense is off to a slow start, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in just about every major statistical category. On Monday, the Astros will aim to stay above .500 (they’re 14-13 this season) with Ronel Blanco taking the mound against Detroit’s Jack Flaherty.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Monday’s AL matchup.
Tigers vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Tigers -1.5 (+150)
- Astros +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Tigers: -112
- Astros: -108
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Tigers vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Jack Flaherty (1-2, 2.63 ERA)
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (2-2, 5.01 ERA)
Tigers vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 28
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN2, FDSDET
- Tigers record: 18-10
- Astros record: 14-13
Tigers vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Jack Flaherty UNDER 17.5 Outs Recorded (+120)
Even though Jack Flaherty has a solid ERA this season, he’s only had one outing where he’s completed six innings (his last start).
Flaherty has thrown over 90 pitches in four straight outings, but he’s struggled to record 18 outs, making this prop a pretty solid value at +120 odds. The Houston offense has not been great this season, but Flaherty – who does strike out a lot of batters – may throw too many pitches too soon for him to get past this prop line.
Tigers vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared my favorite bet for this matchup in today’s MLB Best Bets – Walk-Off Wagers – at SI Betting:
It’s been a strange start to the season for the Houston Astros, as they are just one game over .500 and have one of the worst offenses in baseball through their first 27 games.
Houston ranks:
- 26th in OPS
- 25th in runs scored
- 25th in hits
- 22nd in walks
- 27th in home runs
- 21st in batting average
Meanwhile, the Detroit Tigers enter this matchup with the No. 11 ranking in OPS and runs scored this season.
While offensively the Tigers have an advantage, I’m also backing them on the bump in this one.
Detroit is sending Jack Flaherty to the mound, and the righty has gotten off to a strong start in 2025, posting a 2.63 ERA in five starts. Somehow, Detroit has managed to lose four of his five outings, but I think that changes on Monday.
Houston has Ronel Blanco on the mound for the sixth time this season, and the righty has not been as good as he was to start 2024. This season, Blanco is 2-2 with a 5.01 ERA. While the Astros have won three of his starts, Blanco has given up at least three earned runs in three of them.
Flaherty, on the other hand, has just one outing where he’s given up three earned runs. I’ll trust Detroit to get a road win with the superior pitcher on the mound.
Pick: Tigers Moneyline (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.