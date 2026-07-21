Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 21

The Chicago Cubs rallied back from an early 4-0 deficit to force extra innings, but ultimately fell 8-6 to the Detroit Tigers in the series opener last night.

The Tigers have now won three of four since the break as they continue their climb to .500.

Meanwhile, the Cubs have gone 2-2 in their four games since the break, losing the series opener to the Twins before taking the final two games of the series. They’ll hope for the same this time around against another AL Central foe.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Cubs on Tuesday, July 21.

Tigers vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-205)

Cubs -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline

Tigers +101

Cubs -114

Total

8 (Over -106/Under -113)

Tigers vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Framber Valdez (5-6, 4.10 ERA)

Cubs: David Peterson (4-7, 6.45 ERA)

Framber Valdez is looking to build on one of his best starts of the season prior to the break. He threw seven one-run innings against the A’s, allowing three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. The southpaw made one start against the Cubs last year, throwing six shutout innings as a member of the Astros.

David Peterson has had two solid starts with the Cubs, but his lone outing at Wrigley Field went south quickly. He allowed 10 runs on nine hits, with just one of those balls leaving the yard, in 3.2 innings against the Cardinals.

Tigers vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 21

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): DSN, MARQ

Tigers record: 47-53

Cubs record: 56-44

Tigers vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bets

Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

Seiya Suzuki OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-115)

Seiya Suzuki cashed this prop for us last night with a home run, and now we’re getting it about 20 cents cheaper against a southpaw.

The outfielder is now 13 for 34 in a nine-game hitting streak with three home runs and four doubles. He’s scored nine runs and drove in eight in that span.

Suzuki is also batting .317 vs. LHP and .289 at home.

Tigers vs. Cubs Prediction and Pick

The wind is blowing in tonight at Wrigley Field, so the total has adjusted to that, but I think it’s a bit too low given the pitching matchup.

Valdez isn’t what he once was, and you can’t trust Peterson at all. The Cubs also have a bullpen ERA over 4.00 with Detroit at 3.81.

Pick: OVER 8 (-106)

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.