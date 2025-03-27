Tigers vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for MLB Opening Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a 2-0 start from their games in Japan before Opening Day, and now they’ll take on the Detroit Tigers on Thursday night.
Detroit is playing its first game of the season on Opening Day, and it’ll have lefty Tarik Skubal on the mound fresh off an AL Cy Young award last season. Detroit shocked a lot of people by making the playoffs in the 2024 season, but can it build on that in the 2025 campaign?
It won’t be easy against Dodgers lefty Blake Snell, who is making his debut with the franchise after signing a lucrative deal with L.A. in the offseason.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers, prop bets and my prediction for this Opening Day matchup.
Tigers vs. Dodgers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Tigers +1.5 (-155)
- Dodgers -1.5 (+130
Moneyline
- Tigers: +136
- Dodgers: -162
Total
- 6.5 (Over -122/Under +102)
Tigers vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Blake Snell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Tigers vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 27
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Tigers record: 0-0
- Dodgers record: 2-0
Tigers vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers/Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Race to 3 Strikeouts: Tarik Skubal (+265)
I am shocked to see Skubal at +265 to be the first pitcher to record three K’s, even though Blake Snell will get the ball first in this matchup.
Skubal has averaged 11.4 and 10.7 K’s per nine innings in the last two seasons, leading Major League Baseball in punchouts last season. Snell did have 145 K’s in 104 innings last season, but there’s a real chance that this prop could get settled as soon as the first or second inning. If that’s the case, Skubal at nearly 3/1 odds is worth a dart throw on Opening Day.
Tigers vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why the UNDER is the bet to make in this matchup:
An UNDER in a Los Angeles Dodgers game?
I know, this may sound crazy, but two of the best lefties in MLB are on the mound in this matchup.
Tarik Skubal – the reigning AL Cy Young award winner – gets the ball for the Tigers after posting an insane 2.39 ERA and 2.49 FIP last season while leading MLB in strikeouts. He only had five starts all season where he allowed four or more earned runs.
On the Dodgers side, Blake Snell gets the ball after posting a strong finish to the 2024 season. This is a great matchup against a Detroit team that was just 23rd in OPS and 19th in runs scored last season.
Plus, the Tigers were even worse against left-handed pitching, posting the No. 26 OPS in MLB in 2024.
Snell and Skubal should both shut things down in the early innings and keep this game UNDER this low total.
Pick: UNDER 6.5 (+102 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
