Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Detroit Tigers are looking to make it five wins in a row as they continue their series against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday night.

The Tigers swept the A’s in Sacramento, then shut out Seattle 8-0 last night. The Mariners have now lost four of their last six games.

Detroit has now won three of four meetings this season.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Tigers vs. Mariners on Wednesday, August 5.

Tigers vs. Mariners Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Tigers +1.5 (-168)

Mariners -1.5 (+139)

Moneyline

Tigers +143

Mariners -152

Total

7.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Tigers vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers

Tigers: Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.24 ERA)

Mariners: Bryan Woo (7-8, 4.56 ERA)

Drew Anderson is moving into the rotation after the trade deadline. He’s allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 11 innings since yielding two runs in two innings on July 1.

Bryan Woo has been trending in the wrong direction for a while. He’s allowed 36 runs (34 earned) in 49.1 innings for a 6.16 ERA since the start of June. That includes five runs in five innings in each of his last two starts.

Tigers vs. Mariners How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 5

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Park

How to Watch (TV): DSN, SEAM

Tigers record: 55-58

Mariners record: 55-59

Tigers vs. Mariners Best MLB Prop Bets

Zach McKinstry OVER 0.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (-136)

This prop feels like a steal.

Zach McKinstry may only be batting .219 on the season, but that’s up from .190 on July 21. He’s gone 15 for 38 (.395) with seven runs scored and four RBI in his last 12 games. That includes a 3 for 3 game last night.

McKinstry has gone OVER 0.5 HRR in nine straight games, including OVER 1.5 HRR (+179) in five straight and seven of those nine contests. He’s also 2 for 7 in his career against Woo.

Tigers vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Don’t tell the Tigers that they were sellers at the trade deadline. They just won their fourth game in a row, beating the Mariners 8-0 in the series opener, while Tarik Skubal lost his first start with the Dodgers.

The Mariners have now lost four of their last six games to fall to 55-59 on the season – a half game worse than the Tigers at 55-58.

Drew Anderson has been solid out of the bullpen this season and will move into the rotation after the deadline. He’s allowed one run on four hits in 7.1 innings across two starts this season, but isn’t fully stretched out yet.

Bryan Woo has allowed five runs in five innings to the Rangers and Dodgers in his last two starts. The Tigers tagged him for five runs in 6.1 innings back in June.

The Tigers have some value tonight as road underdogs.

Pick: Tigers +143

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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